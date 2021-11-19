Hundreds of people are lined up for vaccination after Starbucks employees in Camden County test positive for hepatitis A – CBS Philly





Gloucester Township, NJ (CBS) — Starbucks employees tested positive for hepatitis A At Gloucester Township. Currently, there are vaccination clinics for those who feel they may have been exposed. The line turned the corner on Friday afternoon as hundreds of people in Camden County lined up with the same concerns. read more: Eric James Montgomery’s “King and Queens” mural in Camden, NJ wants to inspire children to do anything. “I was nervous and very scared,” said one woman. After the Starbucks food handlers on Blackwood Clementon Road test positive for hepatitis A, they are all waiting to be vaccinated. “It’s amazing what’s happening in this era,” said one man. The Camden County Health Department said Wednesday that employees were notified that they were positive and worked throughout the infection period. They say the store welcomes about 600 people a day, which means that thousands may have been exposed. “We are now in the process of investigating some of these viruses that have been swept away by vaccination and are slowly and steadily returning,” said Dan Keasen, a spokesman for Camden County. Keashen says this is so rare that vaccines are limited. On Friday, they had only about 600 doses to give. read more: Pennsylvania Horticultural Association Tree Bidding Program to Plant Thousands of New Trees Across the Philadelphia Region “This is another hurdle for us as a health sector that we have become incredibly thin during a pandemic,” he said. The agency recommends hepatitis A vaccine to those who patronize Starbucks from November 4th to 6th or November 13th. Edward Reinas was in line first. “I’m a little angry because Starbucks didn’t tell the customer what was going on,” Reinas said. Andrew Weirback agrees. He was forced to make vaccination a family problem. “I’m here with my wife, granddaughter, and daughter. Unfortunately, we’re all here. Starbucks says it is working closely with health authorities in Camden County. Other news: Exclusive: Mother calls her daughter a hero after intervening in a racist Septam assault They say they closed the store as soon as they learned of the exposure and reopened after all employees were vaccinated.

