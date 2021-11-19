Study: Many stillbirths of pregnant women in Covid





Pregnant women infected with Covid-19 at birth were almost twice as likely to be infected. Stillbirth As a healthy woman who did not have Covid, according to a study by the New Disease Control Center published on Friday, which surveyed more than 1.2 million deliveries in the United States between March 2020 and September 2021. Stillbirths were generally rare, less than 1% of all births, but 1.26% of 21,653 women with Covid experienced stillbirths, compared to 0.64% of women without Covid. Even after adjustments were made to control differences between groups, Covid women were 1.9 times more likely to stillbirth than healthy women. The risk of stillbirth was even higher in Covid women because the delta variant was predominant. The risk of stillbirth for Covid women was 4, compared to 1.5 times that of healthy women before July when Delta became dominant. Double the height between July and September. 2.7% of Covid’s female births were stillborn during the period when Delta was dominant. Dr. Denise Jamison, Head of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Emory Healthcare, said: “This is some of the strongest evidence of increased risk, and perhaps the strongest data of risk specifically associated with the delta.”

“The takeaway message is the importance of vaccination of pregnant women, especially at this point in the Delta pandemic,” she said. The CDC strongly recommends vaccination with Covid for pregnant and lactating women, as well as women planning or attempting to become pregnant, but pregnancy is on the list of health conditions that increase the risk of serious CDC disease. Included, but resistance is strong. Studies have shown that symptomatic pregnant patients are more than twice as likely to die as other symptomatic patients, requiring intervention such as intensive care units and ventilators. .. They are also more likely to experience preterm birth. Another CDC study published on Wednesday 15 pregnant women in Mississippi People who died of Covid during or shortly after pregnancy. Delta was dominant, including six who died before Delta became dominant and nine who died between July and October. Of the females who died, nine were black women, three were white females, and three were Hispanic females. The median age was 30 years. Fourteen women had underlying illness and none were vaccinated. Five of the deaths occurred before vaccination was available.

The study concludes that the risk of death from pregnant women in Covid is 9 per 1,000 infections, while the risk of death from Covid in other women of reproductive age is only 2.5 per 1,000 infections. .. In a third study by CDC researchers, Covid’s pregnant women were admitted to the intensive care unit, needed ventilators and special equipment to breathe, and died during Delta’s predominance. It turned out that the risk of dripping is 60% or more higher. Pregnant women during the period before the subspecies became predominant.

