COVID-19 comatose woman wakes up on the day the family will pull life support





Bettina Lerman (not shown) got sick on a trip to Maine in September. Her family said she was buying a tombstone when she heard the news that she had awakened from a coma. (Getty Images)

Portland, MaineWFLA) — The recovery of COVID-19 in a Florida woman is called a miracle after waking up from a coma the same day her family planned to stop her life support. Next → Where does COVID-19 spread fastest?View North Carolina County Spread Map

Betina Rahman, 69, was infected with the virus in September while visiting Maine. Reported by WMTW.. Betina’s son Andrew Rahman said she was in underlying health and would be vaccinated before becoming infected with COVID-19. The virus destroyed her lungs and doctors began to believe she couldn’t survive. By the time the decision was made to stop her life support, Betina had already spent more than a month on ventilators. Andrew said her family began planning funeral arrangements when her chances of survival seemed low. They were even in the process of buying a tombstone on October 29, when the Betina doctor said she had awakened. “I literally dropped the phone. What did I look like? That day we were supposed to end life support,” Andrew told WMTW. Keep up to date with the latest news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Betina also had memories of people who spoke to her in a coma, but couldn’t answer them, Andrew added. Andrew and Betina, who live in Tavares, Florida, were in Maine when Betina became ill. According to the two, Andrew’s father was visiting his father to take care of him while he was fighting stage 4 cancer. CNN.. Andrew, his wife, and his father were also infected with COVID-19, but recovered from their symptoms. A hospital spokesperson said Betina was still in a serious condition, but Andrew said his mother did not suffer from organ failure, CNN reported. In fact, he said no one could explain his mother’s recovery. “So they can’t explain it medically,” he said. “Maybe it’s on the religious side. I’m not so religious, but I’m starting to believe there’s something that helped her. I don’t know.” As of Wednesday, Betina is said to be able to move her arms and breathe herself for several hours while receiving oxygen support. Doctors are now focusing on guiding her to rehab and rebuilding the muscle strength she lost during her coma.



