CDC Approves Covid Vaccine Booster Shots for All Adults





Faced with an increase in infectious diseases and a surge in vacation travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday approved a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine for all Americans over the age of 18. This recommendation meets President Biden’s commitment to make additional doses available to all adults and concludes months of scientific debate as to whether most people really need boosters. increase. Shots are already available at many drug stores, clinics and vaccination centers. The CDC said Americans over the age of 50 and Americans over the age of 18 living in long-term care facilities should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. Authorities have determined that all other adults over the age of 18 may receive booster immunization. Those who receive the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine are already allowed to receive booster at least two months after the first injection.

At the beginning of Friday, the Food and Drug Administration approved booster shots for all Americans over the age of 18. However, the CDC usually sets clinical guidelines adopted by medical professionals. A committee of scientific advisors approved the expansion of qualifications early on Friday, and the institution’s director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, approved the recommendation early in the evening. Many experts say that most adults do not need additional vaccinations to prevent serious illness or death, and that booster promotion is the world, even if people in many poor countries do not receive the first vaccination. I was worried that I could limit my vaccination supply. However, infection rates have risen again in the United States and soared in much of Europe. After recording more than 14,000 new infections on Thursday, Austria will enter a national blockade on Monday and impose a coronavirus vaccination obligation in February. This is the first obligation in western democracy. Health officials in many of these countries, and now the United States, see booster shots as a way to strengthen their defenses against tenacious enemies and gain a pandemic advantage. For example, France requires booster shots for people over the age of 65 who want to get a health pass that allows access to public places.

“Let’s see what other countries are doing now about adopting booster campaigns for virtually everyone,” Dr. Anthony S. Forch, Biden’s chief covid adviser, said at a meeting on Tuesday. Said. “That way, if you do it in earnest, I think you’ll be able to control it pretty well by spring.” In the United States, infections have increased by an average of 33% over the past two weeks to 94,000 per day. The CDC decision landed when Americans were preparing to spend their vacation with family and friends. Rallying can accelerate this trend. Shots can help prevent at least some infections, especially in the elderly and people with certain health conditions. However, many experts, including those who advise federal agencies, are skeptical that boosters alone can turn the tide. According to experts, additional shots are unlikely to bring significant benefits to adults under the age of 65 who remain protected from severe illness and hospitalization by initial immunization. “Overall protection against serious illness and hospitalization remains high,” CDC epidemiologist Dr. Sara Oliver said at a scientific advisory meeting on Friday. In addition, tens of millions of Americans have not even received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. In the United States, as in Europe, deep pockets of vaccine-resistant adults can prolong the pandemic, but neighboring countries may be well protected. Many Americans don’t seem to be moving to the sudden push of boosters.Over 85 percent of the adult population subject When the CDC adds depression and other mental illnesses To list Conditions that qualify people for additional vaccination.

However Only about 18 percent People over the age of 18 chose one. And they may not be the people who are most in need of additional protection.

Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at the Bellevue Hospital Center, said the most effective strategy for the administration was to rush the booster effect to residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities. These are mainly adults who are likely to benefit. Has been updated November 19, 2021, 4:33 pm ET at this point, Fully vaccinated whites According to data compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation, it is more likely that you are getting booster shots compared to other racial or ethnic groups. At a science panel meeting, some experts pointed out that overly complex eligibility criteria can confuse many Americans and burden healthcare providers. Americans who chose boosters “tend to have a high socio-economic status, a high level of education, and generally access to medical care,” Dr. Gonder said. “I think the impact on public health is limited, as it is not necessarily the person who is actually at risk of serious illness, hospitalization, or death.” The Biden administration will provide booster shots at long-term care facilities and nursing homes and work with community health centers to reach people with restricted access to health care, a spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services said. One Ian Sams said.

There is reason to think that in the coming weeks more people may choose to get a booster. Additional shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available from late September, but boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were approved approximately four weeks ago. And every week, six months after the first immunization, more Americans are eligible.

Federal authorities have chosen to double the booster shots as the best hope to end the pandemic, but the scientific question of its effectiveness is far from being resolved. Dr. Fauci and other officials claim that vaccine protection is declining over time, at all ages, even for severe illness and hospitalization. Israeli health officials have recently seen a weakening of immunity “against not only infection, but hospitalization and some death.” Speaking to the “The Daily” podcast.. This trend is “now beginning to involve all age groups, not just the elderly,” he added. But other experts DisagreePointing to the study Vaccine Stay very effective For serious illness in adults under the age of 65. The apparent decline in protection against infection may be due to less precautions taken by vaccinated people and the arrival of more contagious delta variants, they say.

Even if they don’t provide much additional protection to most adults, booster shots are still useful if they help control the transmission of the virus.Federal Health Authority Discussing as much, Quoted the decline in the number of cases in Israel after the booster campaign. But in the United States, infectious diseases began to decline in September because the reasons were not fully understood, said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital and FDA adviser. Told. Before starting the booster effect, “he said. Booster shots need to prevent people from getting infected and limit their infectivity to some extent.Still, some household studies show that vaccinated people may be about half as likely as unvaccinated people. Send delta Variant, but protective effect Seems to decrease in the next few weeks.. Virginia Pizzar, an epidemiologist at the Graduate School of Public Health, said government time and effort would be spent more on giving primary injections to unvaccinated people. “In most places, unvaccinated people are still driving many transmissions,” she said.

Most experts agree that booster shots benefit adults over the age of 65 and people with weak immunity. However, within a few weeks of approval of booster immunization, only 32 percent of the elderly received the booster vaccine. Dr. Camille Cotton, an infectious disease specialist and CDC adviser at Massachusetts General Hospital, said:

“Some of them are tired and some don’t understand the new guidance,” she added. “It’s very difficult to understand who is currently recommended for booster immunization.” In Mississippi, Judy Spencer, 76, said she was healthy and had no plans to receive booster immunity because she had already been vaccinated twice with Modana. “I took a shot, I’m glad I did, but I’m done with that,” she said.

The situation for adults under the age of 65 was confusing, and some experts were stunned by the possibility of additional shots as it was unclear whether the benefits outweighed the potential risks.Especially for men and women under the age of 30 Increased risk Pfizer-To develop rare and mild heart problems associated with BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Experts said the low percentage of boosters so far could be due, at least in part, to the confused message of the administration. In previous recommendations, the CDC specified a group of people who need to get a booster because of their age, occupation, or underlying medical risk. “CDC speaks Latin,” Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said at a press conference Thursday. “I don’t know who is qualified or who isn’t.” “It’s very frustrating to see a national conversation about boosters,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University.

