Health
Connecticut officials warn about fentanyl-contaminated marijuana after reporting overdose
Connecticut health officials have warned residents about the possibility of fentanyl-contaminated marijuana circulating in the state.
iStock
Connecticut Public Health Service On Thursday, they said they experienced opioid overdose symptoms and received nearly 40 reports of people who needed naloxone, a drug used to reverse drug overdose for treatment. The patient claimed to have only smoked marijuana and refused to take any kind of opioid.
Officials said the case was “dispersed throughout Connecticut.”
In October, authorities succeeded in securing a sample of marijuana in the scene of overdose in Plymouth., Conn. Analysis of the sample confirmed that marijuana was contaminated with fentanyl.
“This is the first confirmed case of marijuana using fentanyl in Connecticut, and probably the first confirmed case in the United States,” said Manisha Jutani, Connecticut Public Health Commissioner. .. In release..
Cases were first reported in July, with a total of 11 such overdose. Nine cases were collected in August and September, and 10 cases were collected in October.
Health officials urged people using illegally obtained substances to “know the signs of opioid overdose, not use alone, and have naloxone at hand.”
Authorities are continuing to investigate this issue.
This is because more than 100,000 people died from drug overdose in the United States during the 12 months to April 2021. This number is a record high, up nearly 29% year-on-year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And prevention (CDC).
Opioids killed nearly 75,000 people, and synthetic opioids like fentanyl killed 64,000.

