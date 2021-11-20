Delta mutants associated with increased risk of stillbirth, according to a CDC study





Pregnant women infected with the delta mutant stillbirth Also Die during childbirthAccording to two new studies published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The study extends reports from doctors across the country. Unprecedented rise Pregnant women became severely ill with COVID-19 due to the establishment of a particularly contagious mutant. “There are many pregnancy complications from COVID-19 infection,” said Dr. Erie Ragsdale, Director of Fetal Intervention at the UH Cleveland Medical Center. These complications include preterm birth, abnormal hypertension in pregnant women, and miscarriage, said Ragsdale, who was not involved in the new study. One of the new studies analyzed the results of more than 1.2 million pregnancies nationwide between March 2020 and September this year. Stillbirth was rare in the United States before the pandemic, at a rate of 0.59%. These rates were similar in the event of a pandemic, at 0.64% in women who had never been diagnosed with COVID-19. However, the CDC reports that the stillbirth rate of pregnant women infected with the coronavirus has risen to 0.98%. And when the delta type became established in July this year, the ratio increased exponentially. 2.7% of COVID-positive pregnancies ended in stillbirth. “Although stillbirth was a rare outcome overall,” the study authors write, documented COVID-19 diagnosis is associated with a significant increased risk of stillbirth, “during the period of delta variant dominance. It was associated with “stronger association”. Although this study does not prove that the delta mutation causes more fetal death, obstetricians say that the amount of oxygen that the fetal can absorb depends on whether the mother has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Documents significant differences. Ragsdale and her colleagues say that pregnant women with COVID-19 have a hard time supplying oxygen-rich blood to their growing foetation. “We are looking at areas of the placenta that are deprived of oxygen,” she said. “It’s the baby’s source of oxygen and survival during pregnancy.” download Today’s app About the latest coverage of the outbreak of coronavirus. The CDC analysis did not assess the status of vaccination, but experts said unvaccinated pregnant women may be at particular risk. When the delta variant settled in July, the CDC said less than one-third of pregnant women had been vaccinated with coronavirus. The CDC reported that of the 34,016 COVID-positive pregnant women, 348 had lost their pregnancies. In addition, the virus can be fatal to the mother, especially if the mother is in underlying health. Another CDC report released Friday examined the deaths of 15 COVID-positive pregnant women in Mississippi. Almost everyone had some kind of chronic health condition, such as high blood pressure or diabetes. No one was completely vaccinated.. In September, CDC issued a health warning Encourage pregnant women to be vaccinated against COVID-19. At that time, authorities reported that less than one-third had been vaccinated with the COVID vaccine. Dr. Zakeba Henderson, Deputy Chief Medical and Health Officer of March of Dimes, said: “All evidence shows the safety of this vaccine.” This story first appeared NBCNews.com..

