Covid 19: No, vaccinated people are not as “infectious” as unvaccinated people

analysis:

Several recent studies have shown similar peak viral load in vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated people infected with Covid. This raised concerns about the effectiveness of the vaccine to prevent infection.

How worried should we be? Are vaccinated people as infectious as unvaccinated people? What does this mean for future reopening plans?

These studies show only similar peak viral loads. This is the maximum amount of virus in the system during the study period.

However, vaccinated people have lower levels of virus overall, get rid of the virus faster, and spend less time with very high levels of virus.

Therefore, on average, vaccinated people may be less contagious.

Let me explain.

Similar peak viral load

A study in the medical journal The Lancet tracked 602 major close contacts with 471 Covid-19s. We recorded the infection and viral load within the group.

We found that there was no difference in peak viral load between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals. In addition, only a slight reduction in the number of household members infected between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals suggests a similar level of infectivity.

Another unpublished preprint, not yet reviewed by other scientists, has been vaccinated with vaccinated people, similar to the July US CDC report analyzing outbreak data from Massachusetts. It suggests a similar trend in viral load among people who are not.

Massachusetts data comes from a number of large public events over a two-week period in July in Barnstable County, Massachusetts. From 469 Covid cases, 346 (74%) occurred in fully vaccinated people. Viral load was similar in both the vaccinated and non-vaccinated groups.

However, you should not be too afraid of this analysis. The data reported are incomplete representations of the population and the measurements they used (single swab and PCR test) do not provide information about the overall viral load over time.

What is the viral load?

Viral load refers to the amount of virus present in someone’s body fluid at a particular point in time. Scientists can measure this with your blood, or more commonly with Covid, by looking at your nose and throat swabs.

It is generally believed that the higher the viral load, the more contagious individuals will be treated.

However, this is not always clear in practice. For example, some people in Covid who are asymptomatic and have low viral load cause more infections because they follow social distances, wear masks, and are less likely to stay at home.

There is mixed evidence of how viral load is associated with the severity of the disease. Some studies have found that there is no relationship between the amount of virus contained in cotton swabs and poor outcome, while others have found that mortality increases with increasing viral load.

Recent studies have shown that vaccinated people infected with the delta mutant are 63% less likely to be infected with unvaccinated people. Most vaccinated people are not infected in the first place, so the benefits of the vaccine are even higher than 63%. https://t.co/wIgwIJ76Xm -Brian McRae (@muirtheimhne) October 24, 2021

Vaccinated people get rid of the virus faster

The results of the Lancet study suggest similarities in viral load between vaccinated and unvaccinated people. However, this study does not provide strong evidence that vaccines are ineffective in preventing outbreaks.

Peak loads may be similar, but vaccinated people are less contagious because they are more likely to have lower viral load overall.

Given that the vaccine accelerates Covid’s clearance from the body, vaccinated people have less chance of spreading the virus as a whole.

This also seems to be true for the more infectious Delta variants.

The Lancet study collected even numbers, especially to compare vaccinated and unvaccinated infections, but this is not a true representation of the Australian community. We know that once fully vaccinated, the vaccine is not perfect (none of them are perfect) and even if there is a breakthrough infection, it is less likely to catch Covid.

Although it is difficult to accurately estimate the rate of breakthrough infections, studies have shown that breakthrough infections occur in 0.2% to 4% of people. In fact, this means that for every 100 vaccinated people, 0.2-4 people will be infected with Covid.

Therefore, in rare cases of breakthrough infections, similar viral loads, and perhaps similar infectivity, may exist, but far fewer people are vaccinated to obtain Covid.

Importantly, the Lancet study showed similar domestic infection rates between vaccinated and non-vaccinated, but in a variety of situations showing a reduction in transmission through vaccinated people. There are many other studies.

So what does that mean for us?

If you are one of the few unlucky vaccinated people with a breakthrough infection, that means you have to follow the health advice given to you.

Even if you don’t feel sick, you have the ability to spread the virus to vulnerable people around you. Even if the people in your home are also fully vaccinated, the risk of infection is even lower.

A new study found that people vaccinated against breakthrough infections are less likely to spread Covid. Vaccination not only reduces the risk of serious illness from the virus, but also protects the people around you. -Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) October 1, 2021

However, vaccinated people are less likely to be initially infected with Covid, are less contagious, and are less contagious, significantly reducing the spread of the virus through a highly vaccinated community. increase.

This, coupled with the well-known ability of vaccines to keep people away from hospitals and ICUs, will make them the most important part of the health response in the near future.

As vaccines continue to roll out and fewer unprotected people, lower rates of breakthrough infections help ensure a future in which Covid loses control of news, society, and our hearts. increase.

• This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.read Original work.