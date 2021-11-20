Dr. Fauci predicted when babies and toddlers could be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine





Adults and children up to 5 years can already get COVID-19 vaccine In the United States, however, parents of babies and small children were worried when young children would be offered the same protection. Certainly not certain, but we have hopeful predictions. Anthony Fauci, MD, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. For children aged 6 months to 4 years, he believes that vaccine preparation will be faster than late. “Hopefully, in a fairly short period of time, perhaps early next year in 2022, in the first quarter of 2022, it will be available to them,” Dr. Forch said. insider.. He immediately added a warning, saying, “We can’t guarantee that. You have to do clinical trials.” Vaccine trials in children under the age of 5 have already begun on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. As with any age group, companies must submit test results to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for evaluation. Pfizer-BioNTech, which got off to a slightly better start in a trial for young children, said results could come out “in the fourth quarter of this year” in September. NPR report. From there, the FDA decides whether to grant an emergency use authorization to the vaccine. The newborn baby People vaccinated during pregnancy There may already be some antibody protection against SARS-CoV-2. “In many studies of vaccinated mothers, antibodies were found in infant umbilical cord blood and mother’s milk,” said a doctor and US obstetrician-gynecologist (ACOG) for immunization and infectious diseases. Dr. Linda Eckert, a member, said. , And a public health preparation expert working group, I talked to SELF before.. However, it is not clear how long that protection will last. Children are less likely to get a serious illness with COVID-19 than adults, but they are still likely. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, children infected with COVID-19 develop a serious, potentially life-threatening multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in which important organs such as the heart and brain become inflamed. there is. Infants under the age of one may be at increased risk because of their well-developed immune system and narrow airways, according to the report. Mayo Clinic, And children with the underlying disorder are also at increased risk of severe illness. And even mildly ill children can spread the virus to others. While waiting for COVID-19 vaccine options for babies and very young children, one of the best things we can do to protect them from illness is to vaccinate the people around them. ..That means you have Productive conversation with loved ones Stay skeptical of the vaccine Sign up for older children to get their dose..We could be on the verge of having all the adults Target of booster vaccine It also helps fight potential immunity in people who are 6 months away from the second shot of Pfizer or Moderna, or 2 months away from Johnson and Johnson’s single vaccine. Related:

