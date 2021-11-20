Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Questions Are Much Easier Than Before





The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Food and Drug Administration provided booster immunization to all adults vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna or Pfizer / BioNTech more than 6 months ago.

Authorities have already said that anyone who was vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine more than two months ago should be vaccinated with a booster. Friday’s decision means that everyone over the age of 18 who is fully vaccinated should consider receiving another dose of the vaccine.

The previous guidance was more complex and the CDC Vaccine Advisor expressed relief in the idea that the advice would be more streamlined.

“Current guidelines are very deliberate, thoughtful and impede booster intake. Pursuing accuracy can be confusing,” said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ASTHO) President and Main Diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told a meeting of CDC vaccine advisors on Friday before voting to recommend broader guidelines.

“Our concern is that due to this turmoil, qualified individuals are not currently receiving boosters.” So who is the target of boosters? People over the age of 18 who have been fully vaccinated at least 6 months ago. For those who have been vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna, that means two doses. The CDC and FDA have already recommended that people who received Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen one-shot vaccine more than two months ago receive a booster dose. In most cases, you should be able to get a free booster vaccine by presenting your CDC vaccination card. Which vaccine should people get? The permission to mix and match vaccines will continue to apply, so it does not matter. For those who have been vaccinated twice with the Pfizer vaccine, either take the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine three times, choose the Modana booster, which is half the amount of the regular Moderna vaccine, or Johnson & Johnson booster. The same applies to all vaccines. In addition, anyone who obtains a vaccine that is not licensed in the United States (for example, the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe or the Caribbean) may receive a booster dose of Pfizer’s vaccine in the United States. Studies show that one of the three vaccines given as a booster boosts people’s immunity to the level provided after the second dose. In the case of the J & J vaccine, booster immunization makes the immunity stronger than after the first dose. Data presented to the CDC Vaccine Advisor on Friday showed that booster shots of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines were safe, did not cause worrying side effects, and activated the immune response of people of all ages. rice field. One consistent pattern: Moderna boosters caused more immediate reactions such as arm pain, malaise, and headaches. Even at half-sized booster doses, Moderna’s products provide more vaccine than Pfizer’s full-sized dose (50 micrograms vs. 30 micrograms). Doctors say they may be able to explain the difference. However, according to CDC vaccine safety experts, neither has reported safety. How long does it take for the booster to protect me? As with the second dose of the vaccine, doctors say it takes two weeks for immunity to reach its peak. Therefore, the CDC recommends that people get boosters as soon as possible. Those who haven’t received the booster yet can’t get in time to achieve the best renewal immunity before Thanksgiving, but other holidays are coming and winter travel prospects are worried by officials doing. What about teens and kids? The greatest risk of weakened immunity is for the elderly, especially adults over the age of 65. As a result, the FDA and CDC acted first not only for that age group, but also for those at risk of serious illness, such as those with a medical condition, even at a young age. Vaccine manufacturers have not yet reported evidence that vaccinated people under the age of 18 are suffering from weakened immunity or breakthrough infections. Overall, these younger age groups have a lower risk of serious illness and less concern about the risk of breakthrough infections. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for children up to the age of 12 in May. This causes some children to be 6 months old. However, the CDC and FDA are much more concerned about giving adults boosters in the first place. And most importantly, give the first injection to millions of adults and children who have been vaccinated but have not yet been vaccinated. Does this change the definition of a fully vaccinated person? Not in the United States. The CDC will give fully vaccinated people at least twice every three weeks, two vaccinations with the Pfizer / Bio-Ntech vaccine, two vaccinations with the modelna vaccine every four weeks, or one Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It is defined as a person after vaccination. It hasn’t changed. At least two governors, Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico and Ned Lamont, Connecticut, are both Democrats and do not believe that people are fully vaccinated unless they have boosters. So far, these are opinions, not policies. If I get a booster, will I complete forever? It’s too early to say. As with vaccines such as the MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) vaccine, people may be expected to be immune for life once the first few doses are out of the way. Doctors want boost immunization 6 months after the first dose to provide much longer lasting immunity than two rapid doses every few weeks. Pandemic. It’s also premature to know if your immune system can be weakened months or years later. And it is premature to know if new variants that circumvent the protection provided by the vaccine may emerge and spread, to protect against altered viruses, as well as the annual influenza vaccine. You may need to fine-tune your prescription.

