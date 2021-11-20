VitalPoint emergency medical care in Pueblo suspended from COVID-19 vaccination program





Pueblo, Corona (KRDO)-Pueblo’s emergency medical clinic was suspended from the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program as of Friday after inspectors found numerous violations within the clinic. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, unannounced field inspections show that “a lot of irregularities in the storage and handling of vaccines, a lot of wasted vaccines, necessary reporting problems, and non-personalization of individuals other than the recommended age group. Appropriate vaccination “was found. CDPHE does not say when the test was done, but the news release pointed out nine different violations of the “CDCCOVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement.” Failure to store and handle the COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with the CDC Vaccine Storage and Handling Toolkit. Failure to document and report required vaccination information. Failure to maintain on-site documentation on storage and administration of COVID-19 vaccine. Inappropriate administration of the vaccine to individuals outside the recommended age group. No records were reported to the Colorado Immune Information System (CIIS) within 72 hours of vaccination. We did not provide each vaccinated person with an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) fact sheet prior to vaccination. If you do not report temperature fluctuations, contact the manufacturer and quarantine the vaccine. Did not report wasted COVID-19 vaccine. No vaccination errors were reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Violation pointed out by CDPHE at Vital Point Urgent Care in Pueblo According to CDPHE, 98 patients were vaccinated there. The department states that doses from VitalPoint are “considered ineffective”, so patients who receive one dose of the Moderna vaccine will need to receive two more doses from another provider. Those who have taken two doses at the clinic will need to take one more dose. According to CDPHE, patients vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the clinic should receive additional doses “immediately”. Earlier this year, CDPHE discovered a similar breach at a Colorado Springs clinic. Dr. Moma’s health and wellness clinic reportedly found a “chaotic” condition and had to dispose of more than 7,000 COVID-19 vaccines. We are working to obtain more information about the CDPHE breach found at VitalPoint Urgent Care in Pueblo. Please check for updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://krdo.com/news/top-stories/2021/11/19/vitalpoint-urgent-care-in-pueblo-suspended-from-covid-19-vaccination-program/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos