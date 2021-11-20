Health
The new mom admits she wasn’t ready to give birth — and has felt different since then
A survey of 2,000 mothers found that 78% were “shocked” by the effects of childbirth on their bodies.
More than one-third (34%) experienced abdominal pain within 6 weeks of delivery and 39% tolerated back pain.
Others suffered from hormonal changes (34%), constipation (28%), and breast pain (43%).
And many continued to endure problems such as difficulty walking (24%) and incontinence (18%) throughout the fourth semester, 12 weeks after delivery.
In this study commissioned by baby product maker Frida, 6 out of 10 people wished they had been warned in advance of what they would experience.
The study forms part of the brand’s “Real Birth Announcements” campaign aimed at helping future mothers prepare by encouraging parents to share their childbirth and postnatal experiences.
Two mothers, Paloma Faith, support the campaign by revealing details of her own challenges during childbirth.
The singer and activist said: “My own childbirth and postnatal journey was far from the rosy scenes I see on the screen and online.
“I couldn’t walk properly for two months after the emergency Caesarean section, and my fatigue was ridiculous.
“Adding a newborn baby piranha that ignites my nipples and hurts my body gives me unforgettable memories.
“There are not enough women to prepare for childbirth and postnatal reality, so we are proud to partner with Frida to promote an open conversation about the actual childbirth story.
“It’s time to challenge the perfect post on social media. Let’s start sharing what’s really happening.”
This study identified the most common ways women felt unprepared for the reality of childbirth. This includes feeling frightened (35%) and not understanding how common complications are (28%).
More than a quarter (26%) were unaware that childbirth could last longer.
Young mothers aged 18-24 are more open to sharing this information with graphic details of childbirth than 35-44 (43% vs. 35%).
Rocky road
Similarly, this age group finds it more comfortable to talk about childbirth experiences than in their mid-30s or 40s. 28% compared to 20%.
Of all the polls, 23% found it more reassuring to speak frankly and honestly. childbirth If so do other moms.
Thirty-three percent believe that the postpartum period (the first six weeks after childbirth) is not fully discussed and the focus is on the childbirth itself.
Also, nearly half (45%) of mothers were asked more about their baby’s health than their own.
Chelsea Hirschhorn, CEO of Frida and three mothers, said:
And it starts with mom. We want to explain the reality of becoming a mother in an easy-to-understand manner and encourage more positive conversations about what is really happening in the delivery room and what is happening beyond that. I am.
“We are not afraid to push the boundaries and talk about the very real moments and challenges of parenting.
“Ultimately, we want the first mother to feel as ready as the third mother. That ambition is at the heart of Real Birth Announcements.”
..
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/19/new-moms-admit-they-werent-ready-for-childbirth-and-have-felt-different-since/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]