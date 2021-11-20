The new mom admits she wasn’t ready to give birth — and has felt different since then

A survey of 2,000 mothers found that 78% were “shocked” by the effects of childbirth on their bodies.

More than one-third (34%) experienced abdominal pain within 6 weeks of delivery and 39% tolerated back pain.

Others suffered from hormonal changes (34%), constipation (28%), and breast pain (43%).

And many continued to endure problems such as difficulty walking (24%) and incontinence (18%) throughout the fourth semester, 12 weeks after delivery.

In this study commissioned by baby product maker Frida, 6 out of 10 people wished they had been warned in advance of what they would experience.

The study forms part of the brand’s “Real Birth Announcements” campaign aimed at helping future mothers prepare by encouraging parents to share their childbirth and postnatal experiences.

Two mothers, Paloma Faith, support the campaign by revealing details of her own challenges during childbirth.

The singer and activist said: “My own childbirth and postnatal journey was far from the rosy scenes I see on the screen and online.

“I couldn’t walk properly for two months after the emergency Caesarean section, and my fatigue was ridiculous.

“Adding a newborn baby piranha that ignites my nipples and hurts my body gives me unforgettable memories.

“There are not enough women to prepare for childbirth and postnatal reality, so we are proud to partner with Frida to promote an open conversation about the actual childbirth story.

“It’s time to challenge the perfect post on social media. Let’s start sharing what’s really happening.”

The study found that about 60% of women need to know in advance what they have to endure during pregnancy. Getty Images

This study identified the most common ways women felt unprepared for the reality of childbirth. This includes feeling frightened (35%) and not understanding how common complications are (28%).

More than a quarter (26%) were unaware that childbirth could last longer.

Young mothers aged 18-24 are more open to sharing this information with graphic details of childbirth than 35-44 (43% vs. 35%).

Rocky road

Similarly, this age group finds it more comfortable to talk about childbirth experiences than in their mid-30s or 40s. 28% compared to 20%.

Of all the polls, 23% found it more reassuring to speak frankly and honestly. childbirth If so do other moms.

Thirty-three percent believe that the postpartum period (the first six weeks after childbirth) is not fully discussed and the focus is on the childbirth itself.

Many of the soon-to-be-born mothers dealt with back pain. Getty Images / iStockphoto

Also, nearly half (45%) of mothers were asked more about their baby’s health than their own.

Chelsea Hirschhorn, CEO of Frida and three mothers, said:

And it starts with mom. We want to explain the reality of becoming a mother in an easy-to-understand manner and encourage more positive conversations about what is really happening in the delivery room and what is happening beyond that. I am.

“We are not afraid to push the boundaries and talk about the very real moments and challenges of parenting.

“Ultimately, we want the first mother to feel as ready as the third mother. That ambition is at the heart of Real Birth Announcements.”