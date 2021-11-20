



For immediate release: November 19, 2021 Milwaukee City Weekly COVID-19 Update Milwaukee – This week’s disease burden in Milwaukee is 202.5 new positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 in 7 days, remaining in the “extremely infected” category. The COVID-19 test positive rate is 7.5%, which remains in the “moderate infection” category. Due to the quality assurance process within the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Milwaukee Department of Health has not updated the vaccination data shared this week. As of November 11th last Thursday, 58.9% of adult residents of Milwaukee City over the age of 16 have completed a series of vaccinations and 64.0% have received at least one vaccination. The Milwaukee Health Department still has a $ 25 gift card available as an incentive for Milwaukee individuals to receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, and Menomony Valley Sites. .. Incentives are only available for the duration of the supply and will be distributed onsite at the time of vaccination. The first round of the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Milwaukee Public School and Seton Catholic School will end on Wednesday, November 24th. After Thanksgiving holidays, the vaccination schedule will resume with a second vaccination on Monday, November 29th. These clinics receive 700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. As we head into the holiday season, the Milwaukee Health Department wants to remind all Milwaukee people to safely celebrate their holidays. Although many residents have successfully completed the vaccination series, nearly half of the population has not been vaccinated, so it is imperative to implement safety measures to maintain the health of themselves and their loved ones. “After a long 20 months, there is a lot of excitement in meeting with our loved ones this holiday season. Congratulations if you are not fully vaccinated or if you are meeting with a completely unvaccinated individual. It is important to take safety measures such as masking and physical distance to prevent the COVID-19 virus from being transmitted at the rally, “says Milwalky Health. Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “We also want to take the time to thank the wonderful public health professionals who have worked hard throughout the pandemic to prioritize the health and safety of the community this season.” If you plan to meet on a holiday, follow these recommendations: Wisconsin Health Services Department To minimize the risk of acquiring or spreading COVID-19: Anyone who is eligible to be vaccinated should be vaccinated with one of the COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible. Two weeks after receiving either a single-dose vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson or a double-dose vaccine such as Pfizer or Moderna, you are considered to have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with a person with COVID-19, get tested.

Do not attend a rally if you are ill, have symptoms of COVID-19, or are in close contact with a person with COVID-19.

If you are not fully vaccinated and you are in a public indoor environment, wear a suitable mask on your nose and mouth. Even if you are fully vaccinated, you should wear a mask indoors if you are in an area with a high infection rate. If you love someone who may be at high risk of a serious COVID-19 infection, consider wearing a mask at a private family gathering.

When gathering to celebrate, try to be as physically distant as possible. Outdoor collection is always safe. Meet friends and family and go for a walk after a meal. If you’re celebrating indoors, make sure there’s extra space between the table chairs.

Consider setting up different locations in your home for activities so that you can keep a physical distance. The Milwaukee Health Department’s three COVID-19 sites will be closed for testing and vaccination from November 25th to 28th to protect Thanksgiving holidays. Also, no mobile vaccination sites are planned during this period. For COVID-19 vaccination or testing options, please visit: HealthyMKE.com.. ### Mobile Vaccination Clinic Schedule November 22-28, 2021 November 22 (Monday) Bethoon Academy

1535 N. 35th Street

From 9:30 am to 12:00 pm

1535 N. 35th Street From 9:30 am to 12:00 pm St. Catherine

2647 N. 51st Street

From 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm Tuesday, November 23 Laforet Public School

3239 N. 9th Street

From 9:30 am to 12:00 pm

3239 N. 9th Street From 9:30 am to 12:00 pm Benjamin Franklin Elementary School

2308W.Nash Street

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm Wednesday, November 24th Summerfield United Methodist Church

728E.Juneau Avenue

From 11:30 am to 2:00 pm

728E.Juneau Avenue From 11:30 am to 2:00 pm Ascension All Saints Family Health Center

2400W.Villa Lard Avenue

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

2400W.Villa Lard Avenue 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm COA Goldin Center

2320W.Burley Street

3 pm to 5 pm No vaccination clinics are scheduled from November 25th to 28th to protect the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://city.milwaukee.gov/Health/News/November-2021/City-of-Milwaukee-Weekly-COVID-19-Update—November-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos