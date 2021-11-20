Can the winter season depress you? Everything you want to know about SAD | Health





in the meantime winter It’s all about spending time in a cozy blanket and having a festive occasion with a cup of hot tea or coffee. It often indicates the development of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression. If you feel depressed and sad, Sleeping more than usual, Consistently low mood, can’t stop munching on sweet treats Winter months, You may be suffering from this mental illness. “The most common symptoms are fatigue and oversleeping, depression, a strong craving for carbohydrates and sugars, which can lead to excessive weight gain,” said Arouba Kabir, a wellness mental health counselor. I am saying. Coach and founder of Enso Wellness. What is seasonal affective disorder? Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of seasonal depression. Some are affected by winter, while others are affected by spring and early summer. Also read: Hitting Winter Blue: 6 Easy Ways to Overcome “Winter Depression” Other types of depression-like SAD affect not only how you feel about yourself, but also your day-to-day ability to isolate you from others. “Such presentations can affect a person’s productivity and everyday lifestyle, and can prevent them from interacting with or being isolated,” says Kabir. The good thing is that if you have a way to manage it and are determined to fight it and be well prepared in advance, you are likely to beat it. Tips for dealing with seasonal affective disorder and depression in winter Here are some changes that Kabir suggests to you incorporate into your routine for the happy and blissful winter season: Expose yourself to natural light: Get up early in the morning and stay in the sun as long as it lasts. It will allow you to feel fresh and energetic all day long. Look at what you eat: It’s okay to eat a diet that contains delicious calories once in a while, but you’ll never overload yourself with a carbohydrate-rich, sweet diet. Keep a food journal and write down what you eat each day. Useful for analysis. Make healthier choices with your patterns. Stay active: Most people experiencing SAD often describe lethargy as their primary symptom, so it’s important to indulge in certain physical activities to maintain your energy levels and keep your mood fresh. increase. Get help: You can also get in touch with friends, family and mental health professionals to discuss your condition and help them support you. Follow more stories above Facebook & twitter

