Florida added 10,828 COVID cases and 384 deaths in the past week

Florida reported 10,828 cases of coronavirus in the seven days from November 12th to 18th. This is an average of about 1,500 infections per day. This is only an 82 increase from last week, but the first weekly increase since early August.

According to the latest tally, the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 3,677,968 since the pandemic. The first two cases in Florida were reported March 1, 2020, more than 20 months ago.

The state added 384 deaths from the previous report, slightly more than last week’s report. This brings the number of pandemic deaths across the state to 61,081.

Most of these occurred over a week ago and were recorded by the state in the last 7 days. It may take more than two weeks to confirm a COVID-related death. According to reports, 37 people died between November 12th and 18th, but the numbers are likely to increase as they are confirmed.

The Florida Department of Health announced in June that it would not publish daily COVID-19 data. Instead, we now release one report every Friday, but we continue to withhold previously published information.

As of June 4, the state stopped reporting non-resident vaccinations, coronavirus cases and deaths.State has non-resident data Tampa Bay Times..

Florida is the only state that updates coronavirus case counts and data only once a week. Weekly reports can be more reliable than daily updates, but experts warn that infrequent data updates can delay the identification of new trends.

vaccination: Florida received 161,050 doses last week. The first recipient received approximately 109,000 doses. Approximately 6.6 million Floridians over the age of 5 remain unvaccinated.

The report includes week 2 data showing that children aged 5 to 11 years were eligible for Pfizer’s pediatric-sized dose. Last week, nearly 43,000 children received their first shot. In total, about 6 percent of children aged 5-11 had the first shot.

According to the state, as of Thursday, 68% of Florida residents over the age of 5 have been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once. Almost 11 percent of residents received booster shots during the week when US health authorities opened their qualifications to all residents over the age of 18.

Still, 35% of Florida’s total population remains unvaccinated, and children under the age of 4 are not yet eligible for vaccination. These are the next age groups that may get approval in the coming weeks.

The vaccination rate is the highest among the elderly in Florida. About 88% of people over the age of 65 are vaccinated, and 86% of people between the ages of 60 and 64 are vaccinated.

Children and young adults remain in the age group with the lowest vaccinations. In Florida, ages 12-19 are 56% vaccinated, ages 20-29 are 57% vaccinated, and ages 30-39 are 66% vaccinated.

In Hillsborough County, 62% of eligible residents over the age of 5 are vaccinated. In Pineras, 64 percent. 62 percent in Pasco. In manatees, 64 percent. In pork, 60 percent. 56 percent in Hernando. And for citrus, 57 percent.

Booster shot: Florida received 233,474 boosters. As of Friday, booster shots will be available to all residents over the age of 18 who received the first dose of J & J vaccine or the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago.

Positive: The positive rate in Florida remained at 2.5 percent last week. The positive rate was highest at ages 5-11, with 3.5% of tests returning positive.

From November 12th to 18th, more than 430,000 residents were tested. This is a decrease of more than 50% from the peak of the 872,000 test for the week of August 20-26.

According to the World Health Organization, the state must maintain a positive rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks before it can fully reopen. A positive rate of 5% or less indicates that the test is widespread enough to capture mild, asymptomatic, and negative cases.

Positive rates around the Tampa Bay area were 4.9 percent in Hillsboro, 2.1 percent in Pinellas, 2.7 percent in Pasco, 2.4 percent in manatees, 3.1 percent in pork, 2.2 percent in Hernando, and 2.8 percent in citrus.

hospitalization: According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 1,093 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Florida as of Friday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 478 hospitalizations in the Tampa Bay area between November 9th and 14th, and the latest data were available. There were 168 hospitalizations in Hillsborough County hospitals and 150, Pasco, 45, Manatees, 14, Pork, 85, Hernando, 14, Citrus, 6 in Pinellas.

City number: Tampa Bay added 2,352 cases last week to 703,651 cases across the region.

As of Thursday’s count, Hillsboro added 1,156 new cases, with Pineras 353, Pasco 216, Manatees 162, Pork 360, Hernando 51 and Citrus 54.

The CDC reports that 97 people died in the Tampa Bay area between November 8th and 14th. In Hillsboro there were 55, Pineras, 17, Pasco, 6, Manatees, 0, Pork, 15, Hernando, 2, and 2 Citrus.

