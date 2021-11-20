Fine-tune Pfizer / BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine formulation to improve stability

SciCheck digest

With the release of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer has switched buffers used in the formulation to increase product stability and allow it to stay in the refrigerator for longer periods of time. The Food and Drug Administration has approved the change. This is also done on several doses for teens and adults. However, social media posts suggest that the exchange of ingredients is dangerous or misleading as it was added to prevent heart attacks in children.





How can I find out what ingredients are in a vaccine?

A complete list of ingredients for the approved COVID-19 vaccine can be found at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Website In various documents of the Food and Drug Administration WebsiteIncluded in the fact sheet for vaccinated, available in many languages. both NS Pfizer / BioNTech When modern The vaccine contains messenger RNA or mRNA. Various fat molecules or lipids to protect mRNA.Several other ingredients, including salt and sugar, to keep the vaccine stable and at the proper pH, or to maintain a balance between acidity and alkalinity... NS Johnson & Johnson, Or Janssen’s vaccine contains a harmless adenovirus modified with the SARS-CoV-2 genetic material (usually a type of virus that causes the common cold) and salts as stabilizers and buffers. The vaccine does not contain preservatives, eggs or latex. Link to this

Full text

Minor changes to Pfizer / BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine have been made to facilitate inoculation at warmer temperatures and are online as a safety issue or as a sign that the vaccine is not safe for children. Is misunderstood. There is no evidence to support either claim.

The ingredient in question is Tris, or Trometamine, which is Vaccine for children — And soon it will be available in some adult and teen prescriptions — keep the dose at the right pH, not too acidic and not too basic. The first iteration of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine used phosphate buffered saline or PBS.

Pfizer and the FDA say the switch was made to improve the stability of RNA vaccines that previously needed to be kept at ultra-low temperatures for long-term storage. Continued One month in the refrigerator once thawed.The new version will last longer in the fridge Up to 10 weeks.. Other experts support the concept.

In addition, Tris is safely used in other vaccines and other products.

Less stringent cold chain requirements are especially useful for pediatric vaccines being administered more At the clinic.

However, social media posts focus on prescription changes to suggest that Tris is misleading as dangerous. At the same time, Tris was added to hide the heart side effects of the vaccine.

For example, Alex Jones’ Infowars mistakenly Claim The tromethamine is a “secretly added” “heart attack drug” to the pediatric vaccine.

“Are you trying to add Tris to these children’s vials to hide the cardiovascular events they cause, or at least try to minimize them?” paper From Natural News Spread before False alarm of COVID-19 Have repetition Banned by Facebook.

other Post, Then some share On Instagram, he makes a similarly thought-provoking claim, pointing out the switch to Tris, and calling it “buried” or “obtrusive nugget” in the documents submitted to the FDA. They describe Tris as “a blood acid reducing agent used to stabilize a person with a heart attack,” citing a bunch of horrific side effects such as respiratory depression and IV thrombosis.

However, experts state that these claims are false or misleading. Tris can be used in large quantities as a drug, but like other vaccines and drugs, the compound is present in very small amounts here. Inactive ingredient To help maintain the vaccine Stable..

“It’s a really different usage,” he said. Kawsar R. TalaatJohns Hopkins Bloomberg, an infectious disease specialist and vaccine scientist at the Graduate School of Public Health, said Tris was being used therapeutically. “”It can be put in someone’s vein, It is put in at a higher concentration. This is a tiny amount of this buffer that goes into a 0.2 ml vaccine just to stabilize the vaccine. “

According to FDA documents, a pediatric dose of 0.2 ml each It contains 0.02 milligrams of tromethamine and 0.13 milligrams of tromethamine hydrochloride.

According to Talat, the Tris in the vaccine is “totally unrelated” to being given Tris to people who have a heart attack. In such situations, the individual may not be getting enough oxygen, acidosis, Or an increase in blood acid. You can then counter this with much higher concentrations of Tris than those present in the vaccine.

The implications from some posts that Tris was added to reduce heart attacks in children are unfounded. The Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is not known to increase the risk of heart attack in any population.Instead, there are heart concerns Identified The two mRNA vaccines increase the risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, pericarditis, or inflammation of the inner layer surrounding the heart, especially in young men.But these adverse events rare, And as a buffer, Tris is not expected to change risk in either direction.

The idea that Tris is dangerous is also unsupported. The FDA said in an email to FactCheck.org that this buffer was used in other approved vaccines such as dengue, smallpox, monkeypox and Ebola.Tris is also used for insulin Humalog And drugs for autoimmune diseases Enbrel, Both are prescribed for children.

Also, unlike many posts, switching from PBS to Tris wasn’t a secret. Pfizer When FDA Pre-approved document, covered by public streaming FDA Advisory meeting. It’s the FDA Press release When Press conference Announced the authorities’ decision to approve a pediatric vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years.In addition, the ingredients are listed on the agency vaccine Overview report..

Pfizer states that buffer changes have been made to improve stability and have not changed anything about vaccine production.

“Manufacturing processes related to the manufacture of pediatric doses Not going to change From adult and adolescent doses. There are no changes to raw materials, mRNA, lipids, or suppliers in the manufacture of APIs and lipid nanoparticles, “the company said in an email. Previous inquiries About the claim (emphasis is Pfizer’s). “Alternative buffers called“ Tris buffers ”are utilized to allow for extended storage time. Simply put, this prevents mRNA from being degraded for long periods of time prior to administration. This means that pediatric vaccines can be stored at 2-8 ° C. [35.6-46.4°F] Up to 10 weeks in a commonly available refrigerator. This buffer is also used in updated adult / adolescent doses of 30 mcg to help simplify vaccine handling across age groups. “

Andrew GeallCo-founder and Chief Development Officer of Replicate Bioscience, a biotechnology company focused on the use of self-replicating RNA in vaccines and therapeutics, said there is a rationale for buffer switches.

“It can be said that PBS is a problem when frozen with RNA,” he said, citing 13 years of experience in the field of RNA vaccines. “During that freezing process, the pH drops significantly, affecting RNA stability. And Tris doesn’t have it, mostly … a much better buffer for these types of systems.”

Geall said he had never seen data from Pfizer, so his comments were speculative, but it makes sense that the increased stability was the reason the company replaced the buffer. I said there is. “It’s well known,” he said of the challenges of PBS and the benefits of using Tris.

The reason why Tris was not used in the first place Modana COVID-19 vaccine, Geall said it wasn’t that surprising.

“Usually, prototype formulations use phosphate buffered saline,” he said. Because they aren’t very frozen. “And at a later date, they will start a long-term stability study and test different buffers and pH.”

Given the effort to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, the company said it probably didn’t have time to work on buffer optimization and proceeded with what it knew first worked before returning to the problem.

As explained PreviousAlthough we did not use the Tris product in our pediatric clinical trials, we conducted lab tests to ensure that buffer changes did not affect the safety or efficacy of shots.

These included analytical comparability tests that showed, for example, that the size of the lipid nanoparticles had not been altered and that the altered mRNA that served as the active ingredient of the vaccine remained the same. according to To the FDA. The agency said that the buffer exchange was “Not considered clinically important.. “

Doctor H. Cody Meissner, Responsible for pediatric infectious diseases at Tufts Children’s Hospital, and members Committee Advised the FDA and told us again Previous article He said he didn’t think the buffer changes would “make a big difference”.

Talat, a researcher at the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine clinical trial facility for adults and children, said the lack of clinical trials with this particular formulation was not a concern.

“The formulation has changed and usually does not require clinical trials for such small changes,” she said. “We are constantly striving to improve things, make them more stable and more functional.”

“I wasn’t worried about this at all,” she added, her 10-year-old received his first vaccine on the first Saturday when it was available. “I was very excited to give him a vaccine.”

Editor’s Note: SciCheck COVID-19 / Vaccination Project This is possible with a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.Foundation has No control The editorial decisions of FactCheck.org and the views expressed in our article do not necessarily reflect the views of the Foundation. The goal of the project is to increase exposure to accurate information about COVID-19 and vaccines while reducing the impact of false information.

