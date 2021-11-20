What it is, how to contract it, symptoms, and what to do if you are exposed

Starbucks workers in Camden County test positive for hepatitis A, and local health officials say they should be vaccinated if they visit the site recently.

An unidentified employee was handling food at Starbucks, 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road, Gloucester Township, Camden County. Officials said in a Thursday release..

A food monitoring unit at the local health department conducted an inspection and found no evidence of food violations. The store was closed until all employees were vaccinated against hepatitis A.

However, authorities recommend receiving a hepatitis A vaccine or immunoglobulin injection if you visit the site on November 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, or 13... To do this, contact your county health department or your GP. The County Health Department has also set up a vaccine clinic at the Camden County Sustainable Facility (508 Lakeland Rd. , Blackwood) It runs from 9am to 11:30 am on Saturday.

“The County Health Department has worked closely with patients and Starbucks staff to deal with the situation,” said Pascal Nuwako, Camden County Health Officer. “Our top priority is to ensure that everyone involved is safe and healthy.”

But what is hepatitis A and how can it develop? Here’s what you need to know:

” read more: Philly’s HIV, hepatitis, and non-fatal overdose numbers can be artificially lowered due to the shutdown of COVID-19.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus.. There are five hepatitis viruses (A, B, C, D, and E).According to, hepatitis A causes about 20% to 25% of hepatitis cases in developed countries. Johns Hopkins Medicine..

Hepatitis A is highly contagious, causes inflammation of the liver, and can cause mild to severe illness. World Health Organization..

Most people with hepatitis A will recover From weeks or months of infection without long-term liver damage — in rare cases (such as the elderly or people with a serious history of chronic liver disease), but infection May cause liver failure or death, According to the CDC.

CDC data Since 2016, nearly 43,000 cases of hepatitis A have been reported in 37 states, with 21,141 hospitalizations and 402 deaths. New Jersey began investigating the outbreak of hepatitis A in the state in December 2018 and reported 623 related cases as of February 2020. According to data from the state Ministry of Health..Philadelphia experienced an outbreak of hepatitis A in 2019 426 cases occurred annually And I saw health officials declare a public health emergency.

Hepatitis A virus is found in the feces and blood of people infected with the disease., When Can spread if someone ingests virus particles, CDC says.

In general, this can occur through person-to-person contact, such as:

Several types of sexual contact (such as anal-oral contact)

Taking care of people infected with hepatitis A

Using illegal drugs for people infected with hepatitis A

Moreover, Infection can spread by eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated liquids. — For example, a person infected with a virus handles food without washing his hands in the bathroom or eats raw shellfish contaminated with sewage. Mayo Clinic says..

” read more: Philadelphia authorities have declared a health emergency over the outbreak of hepatitis A.

Vaccination against hepatitis A can prevent infection, And if you have already recovered from hepatitis A, You have lifelong immunity to it, WHO says.But you can help Proper hand hygiene and prevent the spread of the virusWash your hands after using the toilet, changing diapers, and before eating or preparing meals.

Symptoms of hepatitis A usually appear 2-4 weeks after infection However, it may appear after 2 to 7 weeks. Health officials in Camden County said in a release.. Not all people with hepatitis A show symptoms of the infection, and adults are more likely to get the infection than children. According to the CDC..

It has been reported that infected individuals may be infected with hepatitis A up to 2 weeks before the onset of symptoms, depending on the stage of the disease. Johns Hopkins Medicine says.. Symptoms can manifest in a variety of ways, including:





Rash or inflamed skin lesions

Swelling (known as edema)



Myalgia (known as myalgia)

Loss of appetite, nausea, or vomiting





Dark urine and light colored stool



Yellowing of the skin and white of the eyes (known as jaundice)

In general, WHO states that anyone who has not been vaccinated against hepatitis A or has never been infected before can be infected with the virus.However, According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Common risk factors for infection are:

Use of injectable or non-injectable drugs

Sexual intercourse with an infected person

Direct contact with people infected with hepatitis A

Experience the homeless

Travel to counties where infectious diseases are more common

Doctors can determine if they have hepatitis A by discussing their symptoms and ordering a blood test. Detects hepatitis A antibody.

However, According to WHO, there is no “specific cure” Due to illness, and people usually recover in weeks or months.

If you have hepatitis A CDC says Your doctor will recommend you to eat plenty of nutrients, drink plenty of water, and rest. If you have severe symptoms, you may need to be hospitalized for additional medical care, but hospitalization is “not necessary if you do not have acute liver failure.” According to WHO..

” read more: Philadelphia officials have announced that hepatitis A cases have plummeted after declaring a health emergency.

in general, Talk to your doctor if you have symptoms of hepatitis A infection or if you suspect you may have been exposed to hepatitis A. Decide on the next step. A single shot of the hepatitis A vaccine helps prevent infection Illness if received within 14 days of exposure, CDC says.

Vaccination against hepatitis A is considered a very effective preventative measure Given against infection, and usually in two shots at 6-month intervals, According to the Mayo Clinic.. Hepatitis A vaccine is also considered safe for most people, but it has been identified as having a life-threatening allergic reaction to the vaccine, being allergic to its ingredients, and infants under 12 months of age. Groups should not be vaccinated. ..

If you cannot get the hepatitis A vaccine because of your health risks, you may be able to get an immunoglobulin injection. The substance is made from human plasma, which has hepatitis A antibodies and also helps prevent infections., CDC notebook, Its preventive effect is not considered in the long run.

” read more: Live the Best Life in Philadelphia: Read our most useful stories here.