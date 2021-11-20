Influenza vaccination in children is declining.It can cause problems for the school





The number of children vaccinated against influenza has declined since the same period last year, which could have a significant impact on schools still suffering from the protracted effects of the coronavirus pandemic. According to data, 34% of children between the ages of 6 months and 17 were vaccinated against the flu by the end of the first week of November, compared to 40% of the same period last year. .. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention And prevention .. However, last year the flu was relatively mild, probably due to large mask wear, social distance, remote work and school, but many of the same COVID-19 mitigation efforts have been implemented this year. Not, or at least as much as they were. The convergence of COVID-19 and flu infections (also known as “colds”) can exacerbate problems that are already plagued by schools: staff shortages and student absenteeism. Influenza vaccines are essential to getting students on track academically this year, said Donna Magic, Managing Director of the National Association of School Nurses. “We found that flu shots have reduced school absenteeism and we don’t want to interrupt students’ study time more than any other school this year,” she said. “The fact that low flu shots are taken should make it clear that this is still a problem and in some cases can cause 10 percent of school building absenteeism.” This issue is not limited to influenza vaccines.For students from kindergarten to high school Being behind all routine immunizations Compared to before the pandemic, Mazyck said. Children and adolescents were lagging behind regular vaccinations as they skipped regular doctor visits and schools relaxed the enforcement of vaccine requirements. How Schools Improve Influenza Vaccine Intake This year, influenza vaccinations in children and adolescents have fallen by 6 percentage points, but the gap between whites and adolescents is even wider. Black children .. According to Mayzck, the reasons why this year’s flu shots are down in all children compared to the previous two are multi-layered and complex. “Now we are talking about vaccines, vaccines, vaccines around the COVID-19 vaccine, which can cause fatigue or even confusion,” she said. According to Mayzck, the school’s job is to strengthen the message about how important influenza vaccination is.

Schools can also host vaccination clinics in collaboration with local health providers to give families easy access to vaccines. The influenza vaccine, like the COVID-19 vaccine, can be given at the same time as other pediatric immunizations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edweek.org/leadership/flu-vaccinations-among-children-are-down-that-could-spell-trouble-for-schools/2021/11

