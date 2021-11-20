Pork County reached a plateau of COVID-19 infection after a steady decline of about two months.

The county then saw a slight decline in weekly cases Post last week’s increase..

The Florida Department of Health reported 360 new weekly cases on Friday, down 5.7% from the previous report. The new infection surged 15% a week ago, after a steady, sometimes dramatic decline of 10 weeks.

The COVID-19 test positive rate dropped to 3.1% after a slight increase to 3.2% last week, according to the latest information released late Friday afternoon by the Florida Department of Health.

The positive rate in Pork County soared to 28.9% in mid-August, the peak of the resurgence caused by the spread of delta variants.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped the infection in Pork County to “moderate” and then returned it to “substantial” in a week. In the last revision, it was the first time that pork had declined moderately before the appearance of the delta variant in June.

This rate remained “high” during most of the summer when Polk County and Florida reached record levels of weekly infection and positive rates.

The CDC sets the level of infection based on the prevalence of infection. The CDC reported 56.29 cases per 100,000 inhabitants of Pork County during the week ending Friday. This is above the 50 cases, which is the lower threshold for “substantial” labels.

The latest information from the Florida Department of Health states that the incidence of pork is 50 per 100,000 inhabitants, a slight decrease after a 15.2% increase a week ago.

State agencies have registered 129,514 confirmed infectious diseases in Pork County since they began tracking cases.

“There has been no dramatic increase or decrease in the last three weeks.”

Dr. Joy Jackson, director of the Florida Department of Health in Polk County, said the county was in a stable period.

“There has been no dramatic increase or decrease in the last three weeks,” Jackson said. “We seem to have hit some sort of lowest point. At this point, we have only 50-55 (1 day), which clearly indicates that COVID still exists. In addition, things are much better than in August and September. But COVID still exists, we continue to monitor it, and individuals need to assess their risks. . “

Weekly vaccinations in Pork County surged for the second straight week. The state recorded 3,130 vaccinations against the county, an increase of 3%. It was a week after the pork vaccination jumped 107%.

There is no doubt that these numbers were affected by vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years who were eligible for injections in early November. As of Friday morning, Jackson reported that about 2,300 children in Pork County in that age group had been vaccinated.

In Pork County, state officials reported that 61% of eligible residents received at least one dose. According to a website managed by Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the USF Health College of Public Health, pork ranks 25th in the state in terms of immunization rates.

Friday’s CDC website states that 60.1% of Pork County residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 0.5 points from the previous week.

The CDC reported 103 new hospitalizations for COVID in Pork County during the week ending Friday. This is a 17% increase from the previous week. The agency recorded a surge in county hospitalization for the second straight week.

Jackson said Friday morning that local hospitals were not facing a noticeable surge in COVID patients.

“COVID hospitalizations remain low,” she said. “The hospital is doing well.”

The CDC recorded 15 COVID-related deaths in Pork County. This is 5 people over a week ago.

According to Salemi’s site, Pork County had killed 2,479 people by November 11. The Florida Department of Health stopped reporting deaths at the county level in June.

Florida COVID-19 number

The state reported an additional 10,828 confirmed infections among Floridians in weekly updates. This is 0.8% more than the previous week.

The 2.5% percentage of Florida positive tests that week remained unchanged from the previous week.

The agency recorded an additional 384 COVID-related deaths across the state, 21 more than last week’s report. In the official report, death is a late indicator and the department does not say when the death occurred.

The Ministry of Health estimates that the cumulative death toll from COVID-19 in Florida is 61,081.

The state disclosed 109,494 vaccinations that week. This is an increase of less than 0.1% from the previous week. The Ministry of Health has not specified whether the new vaccination was the first dose, the second dose of the two-shot regiment, or the booster shot.

Of the eligible Floridians, 68% received at least one dose, the agency reported.

Jackson warned that Florida is entering the flu season and residents are facing another risk of infection. She advised residents of Pork County to look for annual flu shots available at retail pharmacies.

Last winter, the country fled during a very mild flu season. Medical officials say social distance and wearing a mask were important factors.

“Last year, there was almost no flu season,” Jackson said. “But we have a little flu season this year. We still don’t know how bad it will be. But it’s definitely time to get a flu shot.”

Jackson said it is safe to get a flu shot and a COVID vaccination at the same time. Members of the pharmacy team said they would give injections at various locations.

