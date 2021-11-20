“Incredible” NHS doctors who fought to save lives at the forefront of Covid die after being infected with the virus





NS NHS Doctor For the past two years Save the lives of Covid-19 patients After he himself succumbed to illness, his family remained in grief. Dr. Irfan Halim, a 45-year-old consultant general surgeon who worked for the NHS for 25 years, fell ill on September 10 at the hospital in Swindon where he worked. Four fathers who fought in Intensive care He was transferred to the Royal Brompton Hospital in London for professional care in Swindon until September 23. He died in his wife’s arms on Sunday, November 14, and his family, friends, and colleagues shattered. < style="display:block;padding-top:51.1842%"/> Dr. Ilfan Harim, who has been dedicated to saving the lives of Covid patients for the past two years, died after nine weeks of fighting after being infected with the virus (Photo: GoFundMe). Set by close friends and family GoFundMe fundraising Dr. Harim’s wife and children to reduce the burden of losing him because he was the only earner in his family. The fundraiser describes Dr. Harim as “a wonderful talent and an incredible NHS doctor who worked hard to help others.” “Ilfan was loved and impressed by the lives of so many people. Sadly, he was taken too early by his loved ones. “He was a loving husband, not only a devoted father of four beautiful children, but also an incredible man for everyone who was blessed to meet him. “He spent four months away from his family during the heyday of the pandemic, Covid Ward.. “Ilfan and the NHS desperately took him back to a beautiful family, but tragically he died after nine weeks of fighting Covid.” < style="display:block;padding-top:51.9737%"/> Dr. Ilfan Harim, who has been dedicated to saving the lives of Covid patients for the past two years, died after nine weeks of fighting after being infected with the virus (Photo: GoFundMe). His wife, Sila Harim, said her heart broke and “shattered beyond imagination.” In honor of her husband, she said she died peacefully, “I held him in my arms and whispered prayer and love to his ears with his family.” In her fundraiser message, she wrote how she first got sick when her husband fell down at work, wore a scrub and did a ward round. She states: “You have been a 25-year devoted service to the NHS, who works as a consultant general surgeon. “Ilfan, you were not only my best friend, but also my best friend to all our children and many others. May you rest in peace.” < style="display:block;padding-top:55.5263%"/> Caption: Dr. Ilfan Harim, who has been dedicated to saving the lives of Covid patients for the past two years, died after nine weeks of fighting after being infected with the virus (Photo: GoFundMe).

The fundraising page in Dr. Harim’s memory is already Donations exceeded £ 137,000 From over 3,000 people. Someone wrote. “Very sadly, this doctor is one of the many unsung heroes working at the NHS. My idea is in his beautiful family.” Another person said, “I hope Dr. Ilfan’s contribution to caring for the sick in Covid will never be forgotten and his personal sacrifice will be remembered forever.” A friend who made a donation wrote: The day before Ilfan collapsed, he was excited to send a text message about a “planning” surprise birthday party for his wife, Syrah. This guy was a genius, and I was convinced he would go through. “

