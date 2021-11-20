COVID-19 Increases Stillbirth During Pregnancy: Study





During pregnancy New studies show that women infected with the delta variant are at significantly higher risk of stillbirth or death during childbirth. Center for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention On Friday, we released a report investigating 1.2 million deliveries at 736 hospitals nationwide from March 2020 to September 2021. Stillbirths were generally rare, with a total of 8,154 of all births. However, researchers have found that in women with COVID-19, about 1 in 80 births leads to stillbirth. The proportion of people who were not infected was 1 in 155. CUOMO MISREPRESENTED COVID-19 Nursing Home Tolls, According to Report Stillbirth was more common among patients with COVID-19, including those using intensive care units and respiratory tracts, with chronic hypertension and other complications, according to the study. “These findings underscore the importance of COVID-19 prevention strategies, including pre-pregnancy or pre-pregnancy vaccination,” said CDC researcher Carla DeSisto and co-authors. There is no information on the number of women who received COVID-19 shots, but pregnant women were vaccinated in the United States at only 30% after the emergence of the highly contagious delta mutant this summer. Pregnant women infected with COVID-19 were found to be more likely to develop more severe and even fatal illnesses than other women, and were at increased risk of preterm birth and other complications. Previous studies of stillbirth and COVID-19 have made various findings, but the new report supports concerns between obstetricians and case data. Rotterdam riots in riots, police injured, police said Although the risk of stillbirth is low, no one who is pregnant should underestimate the risk of COVID-19, said Dr. Mark Talentin of Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He assisted in developing recommendations from the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology for COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. “The really sad thing is that we have a very effective vaccine for 10 months. We can’t convince people to take advantage of it,” Turrentine said of a few vaccine resisters. Some experts speculate that the virus can cause inflammation of the placenta or other abnormalities that can harm the foetation. Preterm births in the United States declined in 2020, and the March of Dimes report states: Dr. Joseph Visio, a high-risk pregnancy expert at Oxner Health in New Orleans, said the study did not prove that COVID-19 causes stillbirth. He said some women were very ill and the doctors trying to keep them alive could “know that they couldn’t intervene on behalf of the foetation and had problems.” Researchers pointed out that they relied on medical records and could not determine whether the COVID-19 diagnosis listed at the time of delivery represented a current or past infection. Click here to get the Fox News app Stillbirth is more common among blacks, those who become pregnant over the age of 35, or who smoke during pregnancy. This study did not include racial pregnancy results. The authors state that “COVID-19 affects many racial and ethnic minority groups disproportionately and increases the risk of illness and death,” and will be investigated in future studies. I am.

