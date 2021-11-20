The opioid crisis continues to be felt locally | News

Local doctors say they are seeing an increase in drug overdose reported by the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and believe they understand some of the causes, while the problem of local substance abusers We are working to reduce.

According to a CDC report released this week, more than 100,000 people died from drug overdose between April 2020 and April 2021, about 78,000 during the same period from April 2019 to 2020. It increased by 28.5% nationwide from people. During the period covered by the CDC report, the largest increase of 70% increased from 123 deaths to 209.

Dr. Ben Smith, medical director of the Central Vermont Medical Center’s emergency department, said his hospital staff has increased since the beginning of the pandemic.

Smith said it was particularly disappointing as Vermont continued to reduce deaths from overdose until 2019, but now this trend is “dramatically reversed.”

“Quarantine is like a recovery antithesis for many of these people. For those suffering from substance use disorders, it was really a punch into the gut,” he said.

People suffering from substance use disorders often have other health needs. According to Smith, a large number of patients in need of these services go through the emergency department.

Smith said that some of the challenges for patients and healthcare providers are fake prescription drugs designed to look like Xanax or Oxycodone, from those commonly accepted in that category, such as heroin. Until, Fentanyl said that many “street drugs” are currently mixed.

The presence of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid used to treat severe pain, states that the CDC is “50-100 times more potent than morphine,” but not only is it at high risk of death, but many users Do not notice that they are taking fentanyl.

The CDC reports that nearly 73% of deaths from overdose are associated with synthetic opioids.

Dr. Saeed Ahmed, medical director at the Westridge Center in the Ratland Community Medical Center, said he knew that fentanyl was also present in drugs like marijuana, which generally have little risk.

This can also be a threat when a person buys a counterfeit drug.

“When a person naive to fentanyl tries to get Xanax, Klonopin, or Ativan, they get fentanyl. They are not resistant to opioids, nor are they resistant to fentanyl. They die.” Ahmed said.

Like Smith, Ahmed said he believes that the spread of the COVID virus and the use of opioids are becoming a “double pandemic.”

“COVID causes financial instability and homelessness in our patients and individuals in general, people have lost their homes and jobs. People are socially isolated, which is a major factor in opioids. , People had limited access to the treatment center, “he said.

According to Ahmed, patients can be very helpful to others who are abusing the substance. They can offer something like naloxone, also known as Naloxone, without even being asked. However, such peer support does not occur on its own.

Ahmed said there were no group meetings for patients, alcohol anonymous meetings, or Narcotics anonymous meetings during the pandemic.

“This is a terrible situation if the patient is unable to receive treatment. People were afraid of being exposed to the virus and hesitated to come to the clinic. Similarly, among medical staff The medical system has become scary because of the many deaths in the area. We have lost a lot of services, “he said.

Ahmed pointed out that the problem goes beyond Vermont.

According to Smith, Central Vermont healthcare providers are trying to help patients by providing patients with materials such as clean needles, naloxone, and fentanyl test strips that can reverse the effects of drug overdose. rice field. It is fastened with a string to use.

Some of the efforts being made in Westridge include increasing the use of telemedicine, Ahmed said. He said it may help patients who are still trying to avoid being in a group of people, but it can also reduce the stigma of receiving treatment.

This barrier to treatment can be particularly prevalent in locations such as Westridge, which offers drug therapy (MAT) treatments such as methadone. According to Ahmed, community members recognize that many Westridge patients have substance abuse problems and, as a result, they may not want to be seen entering or leaving the facility. I am.

Ahmed also emphasizes the “harm reduction” model to reduce the possibility of drug overdose. The model contains the distribution of naloxone and fentanyl test strips.

Smith pointed out the ongoing dangers faced by substance abusers.

“When they come to the ER, if they are resuscitated, or if someone comes to (emergency department) after an overdose, that person is one-tenth more likely to die on the next calendar. We know that, so these patients are at very high risk. “

Smith and Ahmed said they want members of the community to know that if they or their loved ones are abusing a substance and need treatment, they should feel free to seek treatment.

Smith added that community members also need to be aware of the “significant increase in alcohol use” by opioid abusers.

“In the year and a half since the pandemic began, a number of young people in their 30s, 40s and 50s have suffered from severe end-stage liver failure, which is extremely difficult to recover,” he said.

According to Smith, CVMC is developing a program to treat alcohol withdrawal in the emergency department.

“In addition to reminding ourselves about the dangers of opioid use and quarantine, I think it’s important to remember that alcohol is now an increasingly murderer among us,” he said. Told.

