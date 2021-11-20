Health
Games with fish to discuss the next steps in chronic wasting disease | Northwest
The Idaho Fish and Games Commissioner will meet on Monday to consider the next steps after the discovery of chronic wasting disease (a deadly and contagious disease that affects deer, elks, and moose) near Lucille.
The Idaho Fish Games Department set up a check station on Friday near Stites on US Highway 95 and State Highway 13 near Cottonwood and New Meadows. A station where you can test animals. Hunters may also bring animals to a local office for testing. Head and / or removed lymph nodes are required to detect the disease. Meat alone cannot detect the disease.
Two mule deer killed on public land in the Slate Creek drainage channel last month were positive for a previously unrecorded disease in Idaho that infected herds in 25 other states and several Canadian provinces. rice field.
Diseases of the same family as mad cow disease and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease can significantly reduce the number of deer, elk, and elk, raising potential health concerns for hunters. Although it is not documented to infect humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you do not eat the meat of sick animals.
On Monday, the Fish and Games Commission will consider designating a chronic wasting disease management zone, setting up emergency hunting to facilitate additional testing of animals in the area, and establishing a chronic wasting disease monitoring zone.
Don Ebert, the fish and game commissioner representing the Clearwater region, recommends hunters to inspect animals.
“I think sportsmen will help us a lot,” he said. “We need to know where it is and how much it is.”
Toby Boudreau, head of the authorities’ Wildlife Service in Boise, said the surveillance zone could include units 11A, 13, 14, 15, 18, 23. When established, authorities will place particular emphasis on collecting samples from these units.
The controlled area will be smaller, but there are legal restrictions such as prohibiting the removal of carcasses or certain parts of deer, elks and mousses from the area. Exceptions are cut and wrapped meat, quarter or watered meat without brain or spinal cord tissue, brain-free edible organs, headless skin, upper dogs, taxidermy completion, dry horns. , And a washed and dried skull or skull cap. ..
The disease is thought to be caused and spread by a misfolded protein known as a prion. Studies show that prions can survive in the environment for 2 to 16 years. To prevent spread, the agency has already asked Unit 14 hunters to quarrel the animals and leave their heads and spines in the fields. If desired, hunters can hold their heads to check stations or go to local offices for testing and disposal.
Boudreau said hunting may be designated for further surveillance activities and includes agencies working with hunters to ensure that samples represent animals of different ages and both males and females. He said it was likely to happen. It will require that all animals taken to hunt be tested and hunters record the exact location of their killings.
“I want to collect enough samples to say statistically about what’s happening, but I don’t want to kill more deer than necessary,” he said. “We are confident that we can do that with the help of the general public.”
Authorities were able to collect samples from about 30 animals at a check station near New Medows on Friday, Boudreau said.
Brian Brooks, Managing Director of Boise’s Federation of Idaho Wildlife, urges members of the Idaho State Assembly delegation to support the D-WI Rep. Ron Kind-sponsored Chronic Wasting Disease Research Management Act. I am. The bill will be used to distribute approximately $ 70 million annually to the states where the disease is present and to fund both management activities and disease research designed to mitigate the outbreak of CWD. Brooks said passing the bill would provide the coveted financial support.
“If we want to maintain herd and sporting opportunities, it costs tens of millions of dollars a year. Idaho doesn’t have the money we need.”
The offices of Idaho Republicans Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher did not answer questions about the bill on Friday.
The Wildlife Federation has also called on the Legislature to step up CWD tests on Elk farms in the state and provide fences high enough to prevent animals from escaping and wildlife from entering the enclosure. increase.
Former Moscow-born fish and game commissioner Dan Blanco will hold a public meeting on CWD as soon as possible for current committees and agencies to ensure that testing is widely available and free. I asked for action.
On Friday, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife added Idaho to the list of states and states that cannot import deer, elk, and moose carcasses. Watered meat is an exception. Skull and antlers; Antlers attached to the skull plate; Upper canines with all soft tissue removed. Hide without a head or attach a cape. Finished taxidermy.
..
Sources
2/ https://lmtribune.com/northwest/fish-and-game-to-discuss-chronic-wasting-disease-next-steps/article_cb88e506-70d7-55de-8871-4cc1162f9d24.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]ort.exbulletin.com