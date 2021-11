A case of bird flu found in a flock of turkeys in Monaghan

According to the Department of Agriculture, many cases of bird flu have been detected among Irish turkeys. Avian influenza H5N1 was identified in a flock of turkeys from Monaghan after the birds were tested. Restricted zones have been set within the area to prevent further spread. The same type of bird flu has been identified in the last few weeks in wild birds in Galway, Limerick, Offaly, Donegal, Roscommon, County Tipperary, Wexford and Waterford. Since early October, outbreaks have also been confirmed in poultry swarms in Italy, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Hungary, Estonia, Norway, Bulgaria, Belgium and the United Kingdom. A protected zone with a radius of 3 km or more will be set up around the infected holding of Monahan, and a monitoring zone with a radius of 10 km or more will also be set up. According to the department, a census of all holdings in these zones will be conducted. Movement of live poultry, other captive birds, hatched eggs, table eggs, used litter, manure and slurries is restricted. The movement of poultry feed is not restricted except in “suspicious” or “infected” facilities. However, biosecurity measures apply to the movement of vehicles used to deliver poultry feed between farms within restricted areas. The ministry said there was no evidence that consumption of poultry meat or poultry meat products was risky. The Health Protection Surveillance Center has confirmed that no human transmission of this virus has been reported in Europe. Therefore, the risk to humans is considered to be very low. However, the general public is advised not to treat sick or dead wild birds such as ducks, geese, swans, seagulls and birds of prey. Instead, you should report to your local veterinary office or contact the department’s illness hotline at 01 4928026. Poultry breeders should also be aware of signs of bird disease, such as swelling of the head, discoloration of the neck and throat, loss of appetite, dyspnea, diarrhea, and decreased egg production. If a keeper suspects that his or herd is ill, he or she should notify the nearest local veterinary office or call the 01 6072512 Bird Flu Helpline or 014928026 non-business hours. The agency also said the early warning system was in place, with Ireland’s Birdwatch, National Park and Wildlife Service, and the National Regional Games Council Association all paying particular attention to signs of wild bird disease. Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Charlie McConnallogue, based on the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, requires herd keepers to keep all poultry and captive birds in safe buildings and free of wild birds and other animals. Introduced. You can access them. These regulations will come into effect on 22 November.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/cases-of-avian-bird-flu-discovered-in-monaghan-turkey-flock-1.4734526 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos