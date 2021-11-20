New Jersey reports 1,953 COVID cases and 9 new deaths as cases continue to grow, Murphy encourages booster shots

New Jersey reported another 1,953 on Saturday COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Cases and 9 confirmed deaths as the 7-day average of new positive tests increased for 11 consecutive days. Meanwhile, the governor. Phil Murphy The day after federal authorities expanded their qualifications, they recommended that adults across the state get vaccination booster shots.

The seven-day average of state coronavirus cases increased to 1,645 on Saturday, up 31% from a week ago and 30% from a month ago.

The state’s transmission rate rose from 1.17 on Friday to 1.2 again on Saturday. Infection rates above 1 indicate that the pandemic is widespread because each infected person has infected at least one other person with the virus. The state started the week with a transmission rate of 1.0.

“What’s happening is exactly what we expected,” Murphy said on Friday. “We all live our lives internally. Like us, we all expected our numbers to recover.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday Expanding booster shot eligibility for all adults Six months after receiving the second Moderna or Pfizer vaccination. People over the age of 18 who were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson were already eligible for boosters two months after the single shot.

Under the rules, all adults can choose a vaccine for booster shots, regardless of which company’s vaccine was first obtained.

“As the holidays approach, we recommend that everyone who has been vaccinated with COVID-19 receive a booster,” Murphy and State Health Secretary Judith Persicily said in a statement released Saturday. rice field. “We also encourage all individuals who have not yet been vaccinated to be vaccinated before holiday gatherings and trips to ensure that they do not endanger themselves, their families or the community. It ’s very easy. ”

As of Friday night, there were 801 patients admitted to 71 hospitals in New Jersey with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus, and the latest numbers are available. There were 175 people in the intensive care unit, and 78 patients were on ventilator. At least 108 patients were discharged in the 24 hours until Friday night.

The state reported a positive rate of 4.08% on Monday, the latest available day.

In New Jersey, the early epicenter of the pandemic, a total of 28,250 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the first 20 months or more.

Have state The third highest number of deaths from coronavirus per capita In the United States, it’s behind Mississippi and Alabama.

New Jersey has reported a total of 1,068,522 confirmed cases of the more than 16 million PCR tests performed since the announcement of the first case on March 4, 2020. The state also reported 161,844 positive antigens or rapid tests.

Delta variant of virus, More contagious than previous variants, Represents over 99% of all circulating cases.

More than 6.2 million people living, working or studying in New Jersey (approximately 9.2 million residents) are now fully vaccinated. More than 7.84 million people in the state have received at least one dose, and more than 1.06 million have received a third dose or booster immunization.

As of Monday, New Jersey reported a total of 47,559 cases among fully vaccinated people, leading to 1,027 hospitalizations and 279 deaths. These numbers represent only a small percentage of all cases.

From October 25th to 31st, the state reported 10,303 positive tests. Of these, 2,003 were from fully vaccinated people, and those cases led to 8 hospitalizations (out of 774) and no deaths (out of 113).

According to the state, as of Monday, at least 47,390 children between the ages of 5 and 11 in New Jersey have been vaccinated since federal authorities approved Pfizer Shots for that age group.

Murphy reiterated this week that increasing the number of children vaccinated would be safe enough to remove the state’s school mask obligations, but added that there was no target date.

According to the latest number released Wednesday, there were a total of 179 in-school outbreaks between students and staff across New Jersey this year, reaching 1,026. These numbers are cumulative and do not reflect active infections. Only Burlington and Warren counties have not reported outbreaks in schools this year.

School outbreaks reported weekly by the state are defined as three or more cases that are determined to be transmitted between staff or students while in school by contact tracing. The total number of staff and students is not included.

According to the CDC, 18 of the 21 counties in New Jersey were described as “high” in coronavirus infection on Saturday, and the three counties of Union, Essex, and Hudson were described as “substantial” infections. It has been. The CDC recommends that all people in high-incidence counties wear masks in public indoor areas, regardless of vaccination status.

At least 8,671 of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred between residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data, Updated from Monday to Friday. As of Friday, there were active outbreaks at 118 facilities, currently 612 cases among residents and 520 cases among staff.

According to the report, about 257 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University, More than 5.1 million people have died from the virus. The United States reports the highest number of cases (more than 47.6 million) and deaths (more than 770,800) in any country.

The vaccine has been administered more than 7.3 billion times worldwide.

