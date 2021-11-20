A woman who refuses a whimsical jab asks a doctor, “Don’t let me die.”

An unvaccinated woman who died eight times after being admitted to Covid-19 is now urging others to get a jab.

When she fought, doctors fought repeatedly to save the life of Jema Roberts. COVID Two seizures of sepsis, Mirror report.

The 35-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital in August, put on a ventilator for two months, and now terribly regrets refusing the vaccine before she got sick.

At the beginning of August, Gemma’s lateral flow test returned positive, and subsequent PCR tests confirmed the results.

She said she was alive only today Warrington “I am forever grateful” to Colette Thomas, a hospital and one of her nurses. She always told her, “I’m going to survive.”

She said to the mirror: “I remember telling doctors and nurses,’Don’t let me die.’

“Before I sleep, I called my partner Sophie and said,’They have to put me to sleep, but I’m okay.’

“But there was a moment when I thought,’I can be a goner here.’ I wish I had a vaccine before, but now I think everyone should have it.

“I was one of those who was scared to have a jab. I heard it killed people.

“I seized the opportunity, but with little success. The medical professional saved my life. That’s what I hear now.

A former Eddie Stobart worker who was supposed to start a new job when she got sick also repelled two seizures. Sepsis At the hospital.

Her partner, Sophie Holmes, 39, said it caused a rash all over her body and “looks like she was scolded.”

“I had a wedding last weekend, so I thought I had a hangover at first, but then I got a positive reaction,” Jema added.

“At first I was tired and sick, and when I went to the bathroom, I started to run out of breath.

“When they said they would take me to the hospital, I thought they would give me a little oxygen and get me out again.

“I have no underlying health and this is my first time to be hospitalized.”

Partner Sophie said rescuers rushed to the hospital for a year after ringing 111 on August 11.

She added that his oxygen was “not enough” to put him to sleep, when “everything went crazy.”

She states: “On the 14th, she had a cardiac arrest. Her heart stopped and she needed CPR and resuscitation.

“On August 31, she had four cardiac arrests. By that time she had been ventilated for three weeks. Then she had another cardiac arrest.

“The longest time she died was 10 minutes. Every time the doctor performed CPR and brought her back to me, I couldn’t ask any more.

“We are not vaccinated and have no underlying health. We are a little chubby-that’s it. The doctor saved her life.

“I want people to know that they don’t believe in anti-vaxxer trash. We have been brainwashed.”

