Sajid Javid encourages people in their 40s and above to book booster jabs and “keep Covid away.”

Sajid Javid Encouraged people between the ages of 40 and 49 to book COVID Booster jab Starting tomorrow to “keep away” the Covid surge seen in parts of Europe.

The extended eligibility of Booster’s booking service is also consistent with the prompting for ages 16 and 17 to book a second dose of Covid-19. vaccination From Monday.

Earlier this week, the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) advised the government to provide a third injection 6 months after the second injection to all adults over the age of 40.

Those eligible for Booster Jab can make an appointment in advance to be vaccinated as soon as they reach the 6-month mark, 5 months after the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. increase. (DHSC) said.

The department also found that two weeks after receiving a booster shot, protection against symptomatic infections in adults over the age of 50 was more than 93% for those who received the Oxford vaccine and 94% for those who received Pfizer. We have highlighted the data shown this week.

Today, more than 14 million people across the UK are receiving booster jabs, and DHSC claims that the combination of this program with the first vaccination “can enjoy Christmas safely.”

Mr. Javid, Minister of Health, said:

“The government continues to monitor a wide range of data to ensure that the country remains protected, but the surge in incidents in parts of Europe is very sad.

“The most important thing we can do to stop a similar rise in this country is to get a jab. Get the vaccine as soon as possible to keep the virus away.”

Last week, Covid restrictions were re-imposed in parts of mainland Europe in response to the exponential increase in infections. Austria Presentation Complete national blockade With compulsory vaccination.

Covid cases have been running at a high level since the mass restrictions were lifted in the summer, with the latest government statistics recording over 44,000 new cases of the virus on Friday.

But when talking about the BBC, Professor Andrew Hayward, who advises the government as a member of the New Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (Nervtag), said there are many differences between the UK and mainland Europe.

“I think there are many differences. The main difference is that the number of cases is very high because it has been carried out for a long time with very high levels of infection since it opened in July. Related hospitalizations. With death, “he said.

“Europe only actually started to increase from the beginning of October, but now it is accelerating and is increasing exponentially in some parts of Europe.”

But he says: “We are still higher than the European average. Eastern Europe has countries higher than us, Austria and Germany. We are catching up with us now. That is a very different background.”

Professor Hayward also emphasized that the speed of booster campaigns can have a “substantial effect” on whether increased infections lead to hospitalization.

Regarding Britain’s own position, he added: We are here at Covid and a little knife edge as we have far fewer hospital beds available to accommodate people compared to Europe.

“But with the addition of all other respiratory infections that occur in the winter, the population mix becomes high, and with that huge backlog, the NHS is already facing serious problems. I think we need to be ready to take action. ”