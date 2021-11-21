The main beneficiaries of Universal Booster may be unvaccinated

So far, early evidence of universal boosters has been derived primarily from controlled trials by one manufacturer and observational data from VA systems in Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The original two-dose series of trials showed high protection against infection, but the combination of time and the high infectivity of the delta variant appears to have reduced that protection.

However, this decrease is from a height that was once soaring to a slight height. Fortunately, boosters appear to restore protection from infection, at least in the short term.

In addition, many of these findings are unique to Pfizer. The Moderna vaccine doubled the Pfizer antibody response, so Did not fall sharplyOn the other hand, a single dose of J & J vaccine was determined last summer to be incomplete without a second dose.

To thank booster recipients sharing “boosted” messages on social media, Third Shot is widely envisioned as an enhanced firewall against infections and serious illnesses. For the elderly and those who appear to be in complex health.

But for everyone else, professionals are increasingly portraying boosters in terms of population health rather than individual health.

In short, they reduce the risk of infection for health, but the main value of the third shot is that it is completely vaccinated rather than limiting the unknown risk that adds to the considerable risk faced by unvaccinated. It may have nothing to do with protecting what you have.

In a recent media call, Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist Dr. Abinash Burke said, “For young and healthy people, boosters are likely to help reduce the overall burden of infectious diseases in the community. I will. ”

“It may not be so much in terms of preventing them from getting it or going to the hospital and dying, but it is more important to reduce the overall burden of infection throughout our country. is.”

Breakthrough rate “very low”

Health officials emphasize that vaccination and indoor masking are the primary tools for delaying the spread.

Unvaccinated infection rates are 13 to 15 times higher than vaccinated, but patients with innate immunity alone are five times more likely to be re-infected than those who were subsequently vaccinated, Virk said.

If the booster was accepted as a liferaft for the vaccinated person, Virk, who supports the booster following the advice of state health officials, explained that the breakthrough rate was “still very low” and that the vaccinated person. Affects only 1.8% of.

She added that vaccination keeps people away from the hospital.

“The (early) protection against hospitalization, death and serious illness is very stable, despite the effects of deltas and weakened immunity,” Burke said.

This is the background of the complex cases currently being created for Universal Boosters. This includes specialists to support a third dose for all adults 6 months after the second shot.

“The first two doses continue to provide a high degree of protection against serious illness,” Mayo Clinic hematologist Dr. Vincent Rajkumar recently claimed on Twitter.

“But even mild breakthroughs can spread to vulnerable and unvaccinated populations, so efforts must be made to reduce all cases.”

“Consider a healthy 30-year-old vaccinated woman,” says Dr. Ashish. K. Jha, Dean of the Faculty of Public Health at Brown University, wrote: Thursday, November 18th in the Atlantic Ocean..

“It’s true that booster benefits for her personally are modest. With weakened immunity, there is a risk of breakthrough infections when encountering a delta mutation, but for her, a few days of misery and satiety. It may mean that the risk of serious illness or long-term complications is small (though not zero), but it recovers. “

But for the health of the population, boosters are difficult to dismiss, Jha says.

“The healthy 30-year-old may want to visit older relatives or be around friends with immunodeficiency. The risk of spreading the virus is low if infected, but if boosted. It will be much lower. “

There is also a dosing discussion. Large Kumar not only showed data showing the booster effect in infection prevention, but also to meet the early potential of the vaccine’s undeveloped, “the interval between the first two doses was too narrow, and boosters were added to all adults. It also points out the belief that it is necessary.

Recent studies support this view, says Burke, showing that the antibody response in the third shot far exceeds that in the second shot.

After a wide array of recently approved ones, all this careful reasoning can ultimately affect only a few new booster recipients.

Third shots were already available to many Americans, and groups selected by different criteria were more widely accepted than other groups.

For immunodeficiencies that do not show a strong immune response to the standard dose vaccine, the third dose is not considered booster, but the baseline dose 6 months after the third dose is booster. Is considered.

Boosters are also recommended for people over the age of 65, people with chronic illness, and groups who may have an inadequate immune response to a second shot due to poor age or health.

Boosters are also allowed for long-term care in high-risk groups, and when CDC director Dr. Rachel Warrensky dismissed their recommendations, the group shot against the advice of an expert panel. Allowed to use.

Currently, these distinctions have been resolved to a full expansion of eligibility for all adults.

It happens when the healthcare system is overwhelmed.

According to Burke, the Mayo Clinic Hospital and Progressive Care Facilities in Rochester ICU currently have a capacity of 70-94% and the medical system has a capacity of 80-100%, which is the capacity of most clinic facilities for acute care and ICU space. 14% are currently being treated.