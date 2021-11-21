November 21, 2021 Here’s what you need to know:

Detroit – Michigan reported 17,980 new cases COVID-19 and 128 virus-related deaths Friday- Average of 8,990 cases in 2 days, Almost the highest total number of cases per day we have recorded since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 128 deaths announced on Friday, 71 were identified during a record review.

With the Friday update, the total number of COVID cases confirmed in Michigan will be 1,242,253, including 23,232 deaths. These numbers have increased from 1,224,273 cases and 23,104 deaths. As of Wednesday..

Tests increased to about 40,000 diagnostic tests per day on average, with a 7-day positive rate 17.12% as of Friday -Increase from last week. hospitalization It has been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Status 7-day moving average for daily was 7,654 Friday, the highest since April. 7 days The average number of deaths was 63 On Friday. The state fatality rate is 1.9%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 171,000 on Friday.

Michigan Reported is more than 10.4 million times Of the COVID-19 vaccine given as of Friday 70.4% of residents over 16 years old Received at least one dose 61.4% of residents over 16 years old It is considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University 47 million cases Reported in the United States, 770,000 deaths Reported by a virus. World wide, 7.3 billion vaccinations Including the above, it has been administered 446 million times Only in the United States.

In the world, It has been confirmed that 256 million people are infected. And more 5 million people died, According to Johns Hopkins University. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and deliberate underreporting by some governments, the true numbers are certainly much higher.

COVID cases and mortality trends by Michigan County

look: Coronavirus Cases, Tracking Outbreaks in Schools, Michigan

NS Beaumont Health Experts provided an update of concerns about COVID The hospital trend in Metro Detroit calls this the “fourth surge” and shares three reasons he believes the numbers are rising again.

Nick Gilpin, an infectious disease doctor and medical director of infection prevention at Beaumont Health, held a virtual briefing on November 11th to discuss what he was seeing. Metro Detroit..

Learn more about.

Parents are looking for where to get the COVID-19 vaccine for young children after the CDC gives a final green light on Pfizer’s adolescent doses for children aged 5 to 11 years.

Doses should be available now or soon at your local pharmacy, clinic, hospital or clinic. Like the COVID-19 vaccine for adults, it’s free.

explainer: What you need to know about vaccines for children ages 5-11

We track the information available in the clinic and the doses for children aged 5-11 years.

As the number of COVID cases continues to skyrocket in Michigan, new data suggest that mandatory school masks are working to slow the spread of the virus.

This is one of the most divisive issues in a pandemic, especially in schools where masking is a duty. Anger and frustration are boiling internally, externally, and on the board. However, the new data supports the use of masks in schools.

Please see this data.

Michigan health authorities have adopted a new definition of school outbreaks for COVID-19, which raises the threshold from two school-related cases to three.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) meaning From the State and Territorial Epidemiologist Council- See it here.. The new definition changes the threshold from two in the group to at least three cases.

Please check this out for details.

in the meantime Coronavirus pandemic Preventive measures helped Keep the flu away last yearExperts are worried that this year may not be so lucky.

Precautions and restrictions designed to actually prevent the spread of COVID-19 It also helped prevent the spread of the flu, Respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus during the 2020 influenza season.Last year, this time around, health experts said the United States was COVID. influenzaBut that didn’t happen, probably because of wearing masks, social distance, most schools closed, and overall travel reduced.

But this year, many of these precautions and restrictions are no longer effective, and influenza is expected to be more widespread.

Learn more about.

Detroit has begun a schedule for residents with a weakened immune system to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents must be fully vaccinated for at least 6 months and endanger their immune system in order to schedule a third vaccination appointment.

A third dose of Pfizer and Modana vaccinations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be provided to those who book on a drive-through at the TCF Center.

Please check this out for details.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where the coronavirus is rampant.

The CDC on Tuesday, July 27th Delta variant To spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students, and school visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC said most new infections in the United States are among unvaccinated people. However, “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause mild illness, can occur in vaccinated people.

Learn more about.

Michigan COVID-19th Case report after November 1st

November 1-3,105 new cases

November 2-4,882 new cases

November 3-4,882 new cases

November 4-5,047 new cases

November 5-5,047 new cases

November 6-2,970 new cases

November 7-2,971 new cases

November 8-2,971 new cases

November 9-3,142 new cases

November 10-3,141 new cases

November 11-7,939 new cases

November 12-7,939 new cases

November 13-7,011 new cases

November 14-7,011 new cases

November 15-7,012 new cases

November 16-7,281 new cases

November 17-7,280 new cases

November 18-8,990 new cases

November 19-8,990 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 reports daily deaths after October 13.

November 1-2 22 new deaths (29 in the last two days from important records)

November 2-68 new deaths

November 3-69 new deaths (75 in the last two days from important records)

November 4-45 new deaths

November 5-45 new deaths (48 in the last two days from important records)

November 6-15 new deaths

November 7-16 new deaths

November 8-16 new deaths (21 in the last 3 days from important records)

November 9-81 new deaths

November 10-82 new deaths (88 in the last two days from important records)

November 11-41 new deaths

November 12-42 new deaths (43 in the last two days from important records)

November 13-31 new deaths

November 14-32 new deaths (27 in the last two days from important records)

November 15-32 new deaths

November 16-121 new dead

November 17-121 new dead

November 18-64 new deaths

November 19-64 new deaths (71 in the last two days from important records)

Coronavirus resource:

