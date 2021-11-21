ICU is full of unvaccinated – my patience for them is flimsy | Anonymous

MeIn hospitals, Covid-19 is primarily an unvaccinated illness. A man in his twenties, always looking at what he was eating and exercising in the gym, was too healthy to catch Covid badly. 48 years old who never got used to making promises.

A person in his 50s who had side effects on his friend. A woman who wanted to wait for more evidence. The young pregnant woman was worried about the effects on her baby.

The 60-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with 70% oxygen saturation by an ambulance that first called for her partner to die by the time she arrived. Both believed that the drug company bribed the government to approve the vaccine.

Everything is Covid and I’m terribly ill. All were unvaccinated and were previously healthy. All are completely avoidable.

Of course, some people get sick even if they are vaccinated. These people may be elderly or frail or have underlying health problems. Patients with diseases that affect the immune system, especially those who have received chemotherapy for blood cancer, are particularly vulnerable. Some unlucky healthy people use Covid to go to the general ward after vaccination. Usually, you need a moderate amount of oxygen for a few days.

But in our intensive care unit, the story is different. Here, the patient population consists of a few vulnerable people with serious underlying health problems and the majority of healthy, healthy young people who have not been vaccinated by choice. Looking at the number of patients infected with Covid, it feels like no one has been vaccinated these days. Of course, this is because vaccinated people continue to live at home. If everyone is vaccinated, the pressure on the hospital will be much less. This is indisputable. Clinic appointments / surgery / diagnostic tests / A & E department waiting times will be shorter. Your ambulance will arrive sooner.Report Pressure on the NHS Not exaggerated, I promise you.

In addition, recently Deployed a new drug For patients who do not have antibodies to Covid. Treatment costs approximately £ 2,000 and requires a rigorous and time-consuming approval process for all cases treated. Guess which patients do not have these antibodies (spoilers: not vaccinated patients).

Most of the resources we dedicate to Covid in hospitals are currently devoted to unvaccinated.

Yes, vaccination is unpleasant. They cause side effects. They hurt. You may still catch Covid later. Many of my colleagues felt terrible after the vaccination, and some had to take a day or two off. However, I have never heard of anyone who was subsequently hospitalized in Covid or had serious side effects. The approval process is very rigorous and there is an incredible amount of actual data that these vaccines work. The science applied here is nothing but awe-inspiring to me. But I understand that none of these rational arguments will change the minds of those who decide to oppose having it.

As a pulmonologist, I have spent my entire career treating people who have had lung disease caused by smoking, even long after they knew the risks. I have spent countless hours with people who blame me for ruining my health. I have been thinking a lot about our personal responsibility for our health and how much we have to take responsibility for our choices. Personally, I have never felt the ambiguity about treating a smoker without judgment, just like a sick person who, unlike some of my colleagues, is not considered self-harm.

Recognizing that what we are enshrined in a way that protects patient autonomy is that others may reasonably make decisions that we may consider unreasonable or wrong. is. We are all the product of our upbringing, education and opportunities, and in my case I was very fortunate that these led me to make valuable decisions. Who says I wouldn’t have made another choice with someone else’s shoes.

Translating this into the choice not to vaccinate, however, I find my patience diminished. I think there are several reasons for this. Even if you are not worried about your own risks with Covid, you cannot know the risks of someone who may cough. This has a dangerous and selfish element, and I find it difficult to get angry.

Some of my frustrations are upwards, with serious misinformation prevailing in certain places. A totally miserable example that our leaders continue to set.. I’ve never heard of why I didn’t get the vaccine I agreed to. But above all, I am now overwhelmed, exhausted, and exhausted by the constant flow of people we fight to cure when they consciously miss the opportunity to save themselves. It makes me angry.

Nevertheless, I find an idea NHS Care staff are forced to vaccinate. I know it’s the right result, but I hate the means to bring it. It’s incredible to me that there are so many anxieties and falsehoods around that this may probably be necessary after the year we all witnessed. How strong is the retention of this information for those who exceed rational thinking?

Maybe others haven’t seen or believed what I’ve seen recently, but there are still unvaccinated nurses in our Covid ward. I hope you don’t lose your staff.

Basically, it comes down to this for me. It is unlikely that anyone who was previously healthy and healthy and who needed intensive care after being completely vaccinated would be out of control. It may not stop you from catching Covid. But doing so can save your life.