Health
Virtual reality devices help relieve chronic pain
- Chronic pain is estimated to affect 50 million US adults.
- Treatments such as medications and cognitive-behavioral therapy are used to relieve pain.
- Federal regulators have recently approved a virtual reality device that is effective in reducing chronic pain in clinical studies.
- EaseVRx devices work by immersing the user in the 3D world.
About
However, help may be in the middle.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
EaseVRx is a virtual reality (VR) headset that uses technologies such as cognitive behavioral therapy to reduce pain in adults.
“The inspiration behind EaseVRx is standardized stand-alone high quality that allows people to master the important skill sets shown through different types of treatments to reduce both pain and its effects. Was to create a behavioral intervention, but now they can receive it on demand in the comfort of their own home, and in doing so, there are numerous barriers to effective pain care. Beyond. ” Beth Darnal, PhD, Director of Stanford Pain Relief Innovation Labs, California, Chief Science Advisor and Co-Creator of EaseVRx.
“Individuals turn on their headsets and are in an immersive 3D world, where they see new environments around them, interact within the context of that environment, and various information such as the role of brain pain. Pain is in the central nervous system and what can be done to calm the nervous system in pain, “Darnal told the healthline.
The VR device guides users through a 56-session treatment program that takes place daily for eight weeks.
NS
About 46% of people who use the device report pain reduction of more than 50%.
“It’s really exciting. It’s a breakthrough device, and it’s also a breakthrough in how to conceptualize pain and pain treatment,” said Danal.
“I’m not saying that it eliminates the need for dosing or other interventions, but it can work well with other treatments that doctors and clinicians deem appropriate for any patient.” She added.
Lola L. Black, PhD, MPH, a qualified psychologist and assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral science at the University of Kansas Health System, said the device could help improve access to treatment.
“This seems to be a good use of technology to enhance self-regulation techniques that have been shown to help with chronic pain in multiple studies,” she told Healthline.
“Some studies have shown that VR technology can increase compliance with other treatments such as exercise. Therefore, the use of similar technology may also help improve compliance with self-regulatory technology. There is, “she added.
“Such a device could help reduce the access barriers that many patients experience when trying to find a psychologist trained in pain-focused psychotherapy,” Black said. Says. “Such devices may also serve as a useful supplement for people who are already engaged in the psychological treatment of chronic pain.”
Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is a psychotherapy that can be used in a variety of conditions to improve daily functioning and quality of life.
CBT works by changing thinking patterns and helping to develop effective coping strategies.
It can be used to treat pain and change the way people feel and experience pain.
“The medical definition of pain is that it is both a physical and emotional response. Therefore, the responsibility of the brain in it is bilateral. The brain handles the physical aspects of pain and they. The brain is also the center of the emotional side of pain. CBT is a way to harness the power of the brain to influence them and change the pain experience. ” Dr. Matthew SmackStanford Healthcare’s head of physiotherapy and rehabilitation told Healthline.
Dr. Genetech Mr.USC’s Keck Medicine physiotherapy and physiatrist, said pain can change people’s mindset.
“Pain is multifactorial. There is an incredibly large psychological factor. There are so many things that people feel and how much pain they feel,” Tekmyster told Healthline. I did.
“Pain changes your psychology and stress levels and actually changes your behavior, so not only how people feel pain, but how it affects them, and how they affect them. We need to change what affects them, “he said.
“this is how We deal with pain that CBT helps control, but it doesn’t really control pain by itself, “he added.
According to Darnal, VR devices are another addition to the treatment options available to treat chronic pain. Other options include physiotherapy, exercise, yoga and acupuncture.
Medications can be used, but Smack says they often do not help in the long-term management of chronic pain.
“Studies have shown that it helps most often in the short term, but few studies show that drugs help manage chronic pain in the long term, like opioids. This is especially true for high-risk drugs, “he said.
“The amount of benefits you get from opioids is small. It’s not really better than what you can get from CBT. These benefits tend to be short-lived because of the way your body reacts to opioids. There are significant risks to taking opioids, including addiction, overdose, and death, “he added.
Darnal hopes that VR devices will make low-risk treatment options such as CBT more accessible to the general public.
“Of course, some people absolutely need painkillers. We never want to have a barrier to a particular treatment that a person may need,” she said. “But it is highly regarded and mentions not only chronic low back pain but also chronic pain in general. We want to apply the lowest risk treatment first.”
“In this case, we offer people access to that option, home-on-demand pain care,” she said.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/fda-approves-a-new-virtual-reality-device-to-help-ease-chronic-pain
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]