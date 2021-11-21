Virtual reality devices help relieve chronic pain

Share on Pinterest Experts say the new virtual reality device helps people understand and relieve chronic pain.David Espejo / Getty Images Chronic pain is estimated to affect 50 million US adults.

Treatments such as medications and cognitive-behavioral therapy are used to relieve pain.

Federal regulators have recently approved a virtual reality device that is effective in reducing chronic pain in clinical studies.

EaseVRx devices work by immersing the user in the 3D world. About 50 million adults I live in the United States with chronic pain. However, help may be in the middle. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved A breakthrough device that can improve people’s daily lives Chronic pain.. EaseVRx is a virtual reality (VR) headset that uses technologies such as cognitive behavioral therapy to reduce pain in adults. “The inspiration behind EaseVRx is standardized stand-alone high quality that allows people to master the important skill sets shown through different types of treatments to reduce both pain and its effects. Was to create a behavioral intervention, but now they can receive it on demand in the comfort of their own home, and in doing so, there are numerous barriers to effective pain care. Beyond. ” Beth Darnal, PhD, Director of Stanford Pain Relief Innovation Labs, California, Chief Science Advisor and Co-Creator of EaseVRx. “Individuals turn on their headsets and are in an immersive 3D world, where they see new environments around them, interact within the context of that environment, and various information such as the role of brain pain. Pain is in the central nervous system and what can be done to calm the nervous system in pain, “Darnal told the healthline.

The VR device guides users through a 56-session treatment program that takes place daily for eight weeks. NS FDA reported In a device clinical study, 66% of people who used EaseVRx reported a 30% or more reduction in pain compared to 41% of other participants who did not use the device. About 46% of people who use the device report pain reduction of more than 50%. “It’s really exciting. It’s a breakthrough device, and it’s also a breakthrough in how to conceptualize pain and pain treatment,” said Danal. “I’m not saying that it eliminates the need for dosing or other interventions, but it can work well with other treatments that doctors and clinicians deem appropriate for any patient.” She added.

Lola L. Black, PhD, MPH, a qualified psychologist and assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral science at the University of Kansas Health System, said the device could help improve access to treatment. “This seems to be a good use of technology to enhance self-regulation techniques that have been shown to help with chronic pain in multiple studies,” she told Healthline. “Some studies have shown that VR technology can increase compliance with other treatments such as exercise. Therefore, the use of similar technology may also help improve compliance with self-regulatory technology. There is, “she added. “Such a device could help reduce the access barriers that many patients experience when trying to find a psychologist trained in pain-focused psychotherapy,” Black said. Says. “Such devices may also serve as a useful supplement for people who are already engaged in the psychological treatment of chronic pain.”

Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) is a psychotherapy that can be used in a variety of conditions to improve daily functioning and quality of life. CBT works by changing thinking patterns and helping to develop effective coping strategies. It can be used to treat pain and change the way people feel and experience pain. “The medical definition of pain is that it is both a physical and emotional response. Therefore, the responsibility of the brain in it is bilateral. The brain handles the physical aspects of pain and they. The brain is also the center of the emotional side of pain. CBT is a way to harness the power of the brain to influence them and change the pain experience. ” Dr. Matthew SmackStanford Healthcare’s head of physiotherapy and rehabilitation told Healthline. Dr. Genetech Mr.USC’s Keck Medicine physiotherapy and physiatrist, said pain can change people’s mindset. “Pain is multifactorial. There is an incredibly large psychological factor. There are so many things that people feel and how much pain they feel,” Tekmyster told Healthline. I did. “Pain changes your psychology and stress levels and actually changes your behavior, so not only how people feel pain, but how it affects them, and how they affect them. We need to change what affects them, “he said. “this is how We deal with pain that CBT helps control, but it doesn’t really control pain by itself, “he added.