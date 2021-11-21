How does California immunize 5-11 years for COVID-19?

Approximately three weeks after US regulators cleared the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, more than one in ten California children rolled up their sleeves for a shot.

However, those children are concentrated in the state’s urban coastal counties. In the Bay Area, one in four children in the largest counties have already been vaccinated for the first time, and in Marine, once a hotbed of resistance to child vaccination, it accounts for an astonishing 40%. I am. However, much less is inoculated in rural areas.

State health officials are considering vaccination of children as a key to slowing the feared winter outbreak, and some school districts, including Auckland, will attend classes starting in January. Will require older students to be vaccinated.

“Vaccination of California children aged 5 to 11 has made a good start, with more than 300,000 initial doses in the first two weeks,” said the California Public Health Service. increase. “We are encouraged by this progress, but we are eligible to vaccinate families, complete vaccination series, and increase protection against COVID-19 in time for vacations, from young children to grandparents. I will continue to encourage you to get a booster. “

As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was still in the process of reporting figures for that age group by state, so it’s hard to say how California is being compared nationwide. As of Friday, California reported 11% of 5-11 children having the first shot of the vaccine. Illinois reported 12.4% on at least one shot in that age group, and Texas reported 7.4%.

None of California’s five most populous counties (all outside the Bay Area) reported immunization rates for children aged 5 to 11 years, above the state’s average of 11%. Los Angeles reported that 10% were shot.

In contrast, Marin County is a runaway leader, with at least 40.4% of children aged 5 to 11 years receiving at least two Pfizer shots at three-week intervals at one-third doses for teens and adults. I have one.

Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Health Doctor, believes this number was high thanks to the strong public interest in the vaccine and the cooperation with local schools to make the vaccine readily available.

“It was a very high priority for us,” Willis said. “When our children were finally eligible for vaccination, Marin had a lot of excitement and we made a lot of preparations.”

Immunization rates in the five most populous Bay Area counties are at least twice that of the larger counties in Southern California. It is 26.9% in San Francisco, 24.6% in Alameda, 24.5% in Santa Clara, 22% in San Mateo and 21.5% in Contra Costa.

In Santa Clara County, vaccination officer Dr. Marty Fenstershike said child immunization has moved from mass vaccination sites to school clinics, but interest is stable.

“We have long heard that many parents are excited about the opportunity to vaccinate their young children,” Fenster Sheikh said.

This is another story within most of the California countryside, where vaccination rates for ages 5-11 were less than 5% in many counties.

On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom visited Kings County, where the vaccination rate was 2.7% on Friday, and promoted the vaccine at a school in Avenal. He lamented what he called disinformation about shot safety, had vaccines and booster shots, a 12-year-old kid was vaccinated a few weeks ago, and a 9-year-old kid later. He added that he had been vaccinated at. That day.

“In order to attend such a school, I had to get 10 vaccinations,” Newsam told reporters that a series of immunity to diseases such as chickenpox and measles gave the state school to public schools. I pointed out that I have already requested. “Vaccinations have been around for a century. They are safe.”

Newsam announced on October 1 that California will add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of immunizations required to attend school after it has been fully approved by federal regulators for school-age children. ..

The Food and Drug Administration fully approves Pfizer vaccines over the age of 16, but so far only for emergency use in children ages 5-15. Given the expected federal approval timeline, Newsam said that the requirement for children across the state is to be developed separately for elementary and middle school, starting from 2022 to the beginning of the 23rd year. He said it was unlikely that he would.

Without the new law, exemptions from personal beliefs that lawmakers abolished in 2015 for vaccines at other schools would be granted.

Despite the state-wide time frame, some California school districts are promoting their own COVID-19 requirements for students to attend classes directly, including Los Angeles Unified and Auckland Unified. The school district came into effect in January. However, these obligations apply to students over the age of 12. About 69% of students aged 12 to 17 years across the state have at least one shot.

According to Willis, schools in Marin County did not need the threat of mandatory vaccination to vaccinate many children. This is a notable change given the lowest immunity rates across county schools when the state abolished the exemption from personal beliefs in 2015. ..

“Marin’s culture has changed around vaccination,” Willis said. “Our strategy was to do everything we could to educate the community. So far, we’ve had more carrots than sticks.”

Parents are now flocking to school clinics to vaccinate their children. Wherever there is music, balloons and “comfort dogs”, you can “make it a child-friendly experience”.

“It feels like a celebration at these vaccination sites,” Willis said.