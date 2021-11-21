Modeling shows that in some Pacific countries, it takes years to vaccinate 50% of the adult population.coronavirus

In some Pacific countries, it is projected to be less than a quarter of adults vaccinated by the end of the year. Papua New Guinea Vaccination of only one-third of the population takes five years, impairing economic recovery and threatening significant loss of life for the entire region.

Forecasts are estimated by the Lowy Institute on Sunday to estimate when Pacific countries will reach major vaccine milestones, taking into account factors such as access to vaccines, number of health care workers, urbanization, terrain, and vaccine hesitation. Obtained from the modeling released in.

Modeling reveals the divided areas. In the midst of a catastrophic delta outbreak, Papua New Guinea is currently vaccinated by about 3% of its adult population.

By the end of the year, only 23% of the adult population is projected to be vaccinated in the Solomon Islands, and in Vanuatu, only 29% of adults are predicted to be fully vaccinated.

“I was a little shocked to see what was happening in PNG and elsewhere in Melanesia,” said Alexander Dayant, lead author of the model. “According to our model, PNG will not exceed 36% of the adult population by August 2026. This is of great concern. It raises a major issue: fully vaccinated in the future. What will happen to a country that hasn’t? Will they be Paria in this world? “

However, many small Pacific countries reached nearly 100% vaccination rates a few months ago with the support of partner countries such as the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

Palau in the North Pacific is one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with more than 99% of the adult population fully vaccinated. Approximately 20,000 countries are currently deploying booster shots.

Similarly, in Nauru, Niue, Cook Islands and Tuvalu, almost 100% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

The study also focused on the supply of vaccines from donor countries to the region. Australia has promised to provide 11.4 million doses (66% of the regional supply), Covax has promised 4.5 million doses, followed by New Zealand, China, the United States and India.

“The problem is not the supply of vaccines, but the demand for vaccines,” Dayant said. “One of the biggest reasons for vaccine avoidance is misinformation.

“The false information spread much faster than the Pacific virus. One of the big problems in the Pacific is that social media is an important source of information … this is what the international community has in the hands of people. It undermines the efforts made to inject the vaccine. “

However, Dayant has donated a large amount of vaccine to Papua New Guinea, despite a message about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Australia and warnings about the use of the Australian vaccine under the age of 60 by health authorities. He said the fact that he was vulnerable to credibility. With vaccines from Pacific countries.

“Some of them said,’If it’s not enough for the Australian people, why should we take it?'” “

Many Pacific countries have remained nearly Covid-free throughout the pandemic by keeping their borders away from international arrivals. This has brought enormous economic costs to the economy that depends on tourism.

In Fiji, one of the largest and most developed countries in the Pacific Ocean, there was a very serious delta outbreak in mid-2021, with more than 50,000 cases recorded in just under one million countries and nearly 700. Died.

Only 8% of Fiji’s adults were fully vaccinated in June 2021 when the outbreak began, but vaccination rates due to an ambitious vaccine deployment program and controversial “no jab, no work” policy. Soared. As of Friday, 90% of adults in Fiji were fully immunized and more than 97% of adults received at least one dose. The country plans to resume a trip without quarantine To tourists from several countries including Australia in December.