An 11-year-old parent with a stage 4 brain tumor is anxious for £ 200,000 of treatment not available in the UK.

The parents of an 11-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier this year are dissatisfied with the lack of access to “pioneering treatment” for her condition.

When she was unexpectedly introduced for an emergency MRI scan, she attended an optician's appointment with her mother, Vanessa.

The doctor found a swelling in her brain Diagnosed as polyglioblastoma brain tumor after surgery And shortly after she started a 6-week course of radiation and chemotherapy.

But shortly before treatment, Grace’s family was given worse news.

“Just before her cancer treatment began, she underwent an MRI scan showing that the tumor had returned,” Vanessa said.

“I was devastated. Not only was it restored, but another small tumor developed.”

The severity of the tumor type means that the tumor grows rapidly and is difficult to treat.

Healthcare assistant Vanessa and her husband John, 42, began researching brain tumors and joined various groups online to learn about immunotherapy.

Immunotherapy is a type of treatment that stimulates the body’s natural immune system to destroy cancer cells. However, there is no such treatment approved for the treatment of brain tumors available on the NHS.







Vanessa said: “Many people in our online group have done that and seem to have succeeded.”

“It’s shocking and frustrating not available in the UK,” she added. “There is something that might be able to help her, but we don’t have access to it.”

That’s why 32-year-old Vanessa and John want to set up a JustGiving page and raise £ 200,000 to access treatment in a German clinic.

They know there is no cure for Grace’s tumor, but her parents said they “don’t want to give up.”

Sharing Grace’s story on the JustGiving page, the pair said:

“As a family, it really hit us and was hard to accept. It’s an emotional roller coaster of fear, pain, hope, and love for our daughter.”

£ 200,000 covers diagnostic and personalized vaccines and treatments.

“We haven’t asked anyone for anything and it feels strange to do this, but we need financial support to save our children,” Vanessa said.







Brain tumors kill children and adults under the age of 40 more than any other cancer, but historically, only 1 percent of national spending on cancer research has been allocated to this disease.

Hugh Adams, Head of Stakeholders for Brain Tumor Research’s Cancer Charity, said:

“More things need to be done to develop treatments for patients like Grace and improve outcomes.

“We need to increase our investment in brain tumor research because it is a more effective treatment for patients with brain tumors, and ultimately how to find a cure.”

You can support John and Vanessa by donating here.