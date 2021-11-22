Fauci says he wants a single COVID vaccination booster to do the job





We hope that the COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot will be so powerful that no additional shots are needed every 6-12 months, the country’s top infectious disease expert said on Sunday. The booster shot was approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday for all Americans over the age of 18 vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Recipients were already licensed for boosters. “We hope. This is what we are looking at very carefully. The third shot is … not only improving you, but also making it more durable, not necessarily every six months or a year. I don’t need it. “Fauci said about ABC’s” this week. ” “We want it to push it out more.” Prior to the federal announcement on Friday, many states began offering boosters for adults. The Governor of Connecticut and New Mexico recently said that people would not be considered fully vaccinated unless they obtained a booster. Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, wasn’t willing to accept it that far. “By definition, the current full vaccinations are the first two doses of Pfizer and Moderna and the first dose of J & J,” he said. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, more people have died of COVID-19 so far this year than in 2020 as a whole. According to a journal quoting data from the federal government and Johns Hopkins University, the total number of COVID-19 deaths from this year and last year exceeded 770,800 on Saturday. Last year, 385,343 people died. Fauci blamed the calm number of highly infectious delta variants of the virus. “I’m currently working on a delta variant, which is very different from the original variant I was working on before,” he said. “This is a very, very contagious virus. “The more people get infected, the more people will be hospitalized. The more people are hospitalized, the more people will die,” he said. “If you are vaccinated and hopefully you are also boosted and your family is, you can enjoy a typical Thanksgiving meal, a Thanksgiving holiday with your family. You can, “Fauci said. “There is no reason not to do so.”

