State AG’s bipartisan coalition is investigating Instagram, including RI’s Neronha





A bipartisan coalition of state prosecutors said late last week that they were investigating how Instagram attracts and influences young people. Instagram is owned by Meta — formerly named Facebook. Led by eight states, including Massachusetts and Nebraska, the coalition focuses on "the techniques Meta uses to increase the frequency and duration of engagement by young users and the harm caused by such long-term engagement." The office of RI Attorney General Peter Nernoha has confirmed that his office has signed a multilateral initiative. Attorney General Neronha, Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, to offer and promote Instagram, a social media platform, to children and young adults. Participated in the national survey of. We know that such use is associated with physical and mental health hazards. Justice ministers across the country are investigating whether the company violates state consumer protection laws and puts the public at risk, "said Christie Dosleys, Communications Director of Neronha. Republican Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said: .. In September, The Wall Street Journal reported, "… Researchers in Instagram, Facebook Inc. Owns by. I was studying this kind of experience and asking if it was part of a broader phenomenon. Their findings identified some serious problems. " "32% of teenage girls said Instagram felt sick when they felt sick," the Wall Street Journal reviewed on Facebook's internal bulletin board in March 2020. The researchers said in a slide presentation. "Comparison on Instagram can change how young women see and describe themselves," said the WSJ. "For the past three years, Facebook has How photo sharing apps affect millions of young users.. Repeatedly, the company's researchers found that Instagram was harmful to a significant proportion of them, especially teenage girls. "We exacerbate the problem of body image in one in three teenage girls," said one slide in 2019 summarizing a study of teenage girls who experienced the problem. " WSJ added.

