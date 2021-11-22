Covid Thanksgiving: Fully vaccinated families can celebrate their holidays without a mask, Fauci says





Forch, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Dana Bash about the “State of the Union address,” “that’s what I’m trying to do with my family.”

But whether you’re traveling or not knowing, some of the top infectious disease experts in the United States also point out. Vaccination status Of the people around you, and you should wear mask In such a situation.

“Vaccination makes it very easy to enjoy your vacation, otherwise be careful,” Forch said. “If you need to be tested when you’re together, get tested. But that’s not an alternative to getting vaccinated. Once you’re vaccinated, you’re looking forward to interacting with your family and others. You can continue. “

Fauci’s comments are received when the United States faces the second holiday season of the pandemic, but it is the first season when people over the age of five have access to safe and effective vaccines. Still, a significant portion of the eligible population remains unvaccinated.

Nearly 196 million people, or 59% of the total population of the United States, are fully vaccinated, according to data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, about 26.6% of the eligible population, or 83 million, have not yet received the first dose. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, said so far this year that the majority of Covid-19 deaths have been due to unvaccinated people. “More than 1000 people die each day. The majority are unvaccinated. These are preventable deaths, and perhaps at least 100,000 of the deaths this year were not needed,” Collins said. Said. The 7-day average of vaccinations has increased-about 36% compared to last week-mainly for vaccinations among newly qualified children. The definition of “fully vaccinated” remains the same Another factor here is the vaccine booster dose.As of Friday, CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration Approved booster for all adults Persons vaccinated with Moderna or Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine more than 6 months ago. Authorities have already said that anyone who was vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine more than two months ago should be vaccinated with boosters. For now, Fauci has stated that the US definition of “fully vaccinated” remains the same, with two vaccinations within a specific time frame, but these guidelines have data. It may change as it increases. “Twice inoculation over a period of time means that you are completely vaccinated, but what we want people and viewers to understand is not the effectiveness of the vaccine, but the very effectiveness. It’s the duration. “He said. “We’ll look at the durability of the boosters right now. We’ll follow the boosters,” Fauci told Bash. “It will be guided by science-and people should not be postponed by the fact that over time we will learn more and more about the protection we may amend our guidelines.” Fauci emphasized the importance of vaccines and boosters in the coming months, as the increase in winter cases was “not unexpected”. Those who are vaccinated but not vaccinated are not only to themselves and others who have not been vaccinated, but also to those who have been vaccinated because there is no 100% effective vaccine. I will do it, “he said. “We circulate a lot of viruses. We know there is a breakthrough infection, and that’s the way you get a rise if you do,” Fauci said. “The conclusion, which is the common denominator of all this data, is that if you are not vaccinated, you need to be vaccinated, and if you are vaccinated, you need to be boosted.”

