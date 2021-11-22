New precaution zone to protect poultry and captive birds from bird flu





Beginning November 21, 2021, a new bird flu prevention zone will be declared in parts of North Yorkshire, England, namely Harrogate, Hambleton, and Richmondshire. Keep birds indoors and take strict biosecurity measures to limit and eradicate the spread of the disease. Following a risk assessment, local bird flu prevention zones were declared in these districts with additional housing measures to minimize risk from wild birds and other sources. However, housing is only part of the prevention and management of the disease, and all bird breeders have the highest standards of biosecurity, both around their property and on the premises, to prevent the spread of the disease between different homes. Implementing security is essential. The Government’s Supreme Veterinary Officer should take immediate action in response to local measures for new housing, such as taking steps to protect animal welfare, consulting veterinarians and installing additional housing as needed. I am urging the bird keeper. Christine Middlemiss, Chief Veterinarian, said: We take swift action to limit the risk of wild birds, a law to maintain bird captivity and implement enhanced biosecurity for all poultry and captive bird breeders in North Yorkshire. Introduced the requirements. Whether it’s a few birds or a few thousand birds, it’s legally mandatory to keep them indoors after 8 pm today. We haven’t downplayed this decision, but it’s the best way to protect your bird from this highly infectious disease. I urge all bird breeders to be cautious and take all necessary steps to achieve the highest standards of biosecurity. “ Public health advice advises that the virus poses a very low risk to human health and that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk to British consumers, for the consumption of poultry products, including eggs. Does not affect. For the latest status advice and regular updates, please visit the Government Bird Flu page (England). Poultry and captive bird breeders should report suspicions of illness to 03000 200 301 in the United Kingdom, 0300 3038268 in Wales, and APHA in Scotland through local field service offices. More information If bird flu is identified in individual facility poultry or other captive birds, protection and surveillance zones have been declared to prevent the spread of the disease beyond the area around the infected farm. Poultry or other captive bird breeders kept in protected or surveillance zones (or temporary controlled zones or other low pathogenicity restricted zones) declare specially for such zones. Must comply with the biosecurity requirements. This does not remove the obligation to comply with the additional biosecurity measures required by this Declaration, including enhanced biosecurity measures in the event of a large number of birds on the premises.

Biosecurity advice is here

Bird flu has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and does not infect poultry.

For the latest status advice and regular updates, please visit the UK, Scotland, Wales and NI Government Bird Flu pages.

Food safety advice for cooking poultry and eggs has not changed. See NHS’s advice on safe cooking of eggs and chicken.

A report (regularly updated) on the discovery of highly pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) in wild birds in the United Kingdom is available here. More information on finding bird flu in wild birds in the UK and Europe can be found in the outbreak assessment.

