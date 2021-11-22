Thanksgiving health and safety





(CBS News Pass) According to a recent survey, many are hesitant to spend Thanksgiving with their loved ones who have not been vaccinated with COVID-19. According to experts, there are steps you can take to reduce the risk of getting a virus or getting infected at a holiday gathering. Many family and friends who want to spend Thanksgiving together this year wonder how to celebrate safely and whether to host a holiday gathering with loved ones who have not been vaccinated with COVID-19. I am thinking. According to a recent Harris poll of more than 2,000 people, including more than 1,400 vaccinated, half of the vaccinated respondents spend their vacation with unvaccinated family and friends. I’m hesitant. “With very simple steps, you can actually spend time indoors with your family without a mask. The risk isn’t zero, but it’s much lower,” says TH Chan at Harvard University. Dr. William Hanage, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the School of Public Health, said. Dr. Hanage puts vaccination at the top of the list. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, or if you’re around someone who hasn’t been vaccinated for some reason, you can reduce your risk, such as by using a quick test. People have a Thanksgiving meal. You can take a quick test before you come to, “he says. Gather outdoors if possible, and if indoors, open windows if weather permits and consider purchasing a HEPA air purifier. Dr. Hanage says it’s important to remember that risks aren’t the same for everyone. “If you’re going to a Thanksgiving party with an elderly vulnerable relative, make sure you’re vaccinated, avoid getting infected during the preparatory stage, and get a quick test before you enter the room. I recommend it because it helps prevent the virus from being transmitted to people who may suffer from serious illness, even those who are vaccinated. “ Danica Brown was looking forward to meeting with her entire family for Thanksgiving. But then she realized she would receive an invitation and had to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She says she was hesitant to get the vaccine “because the vaccine is so new.” But she decided to be shot. “I literally decided to go for Thanksgiving dinner,” says Danica. She is grateful to spend the day with her family this year. Experts say we should expect a surge in COVID cases after Thanksgiving, but the result is last year as vaccinated people are better protected from serious illness, hospitalization and death. Hope to be different.

