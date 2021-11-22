Indoor masking returns to Santa Cruz County before the holidays





Health officials say they made the decision based on current case rates and future prospects. Deputy health officials say hospitalizations have recently dropped to zero, but currently that number is between five and eight. Officials say they want indoor masking to help stop the trend. Roberto Miranda is one of the residents of Santa Cruz and is pleased to see the indoor mask mission return.He says he needs all the protection he can get because he is already fighting for his life “I have cancer, stage 4. I have two cancers. I had liver and cancer on my back,” Miranda said. According to the Santa Cruz County Health Authority, the number of cases of COVID-19 increased to about 27 per day, increased by 29% in two weeks, and if history is repeated, the number of cases will increase even after Thanksgiving. Dr. David Gilarducci, Deputy Health Officer of Santa Cruz County, said: From Monday, the county will wear masks with and without mandatory indoor vaccination, as during Thanksgiving, not only in businesses, but also in the homes around visitors, with a few exceptions. I will wear it. “Personally, my family we are planning to have a Thanksgiving celebration outside,” said Girarducci. The interior is the place where the virus is most likely to spread. Many companies have not lifted their obligations on masks, but the county lifted them at the end of September, but authorities say current case rates and forecasts justify resurrecting masks. “I think it’s okay. I think it’s appropriate if the number of incidents is increasing,” Deborah Marks said. “In this county, it seems that you don’t have to wear a mask like every other month, you do need to wear one,” says Alex Rosas. Health officials in Santa Cruz County have stated that the reintroduced mask rules could be a precursor to other Bay Area counties. “Counties that have withdrawn their mask obligations may react in the same way. Some counties maintain their mask obligations,” Ghilarducci said. According to authorities, 71% of eligible people in the county have already been vaccinated and want to increase the number. They say that masks are one of the few tools that can help reduce infections. Roberto Miranda says he’s glad that the indoor face cover is back to help him avoid another life-threatening illness. “So I’m scared because I don’t know if I’ve been infected. I’m less likely to survive.” Based on current data and knowledge of last year’s virus epidemic, county health officials say indoor mask obligations are likely to continue until early next year.

