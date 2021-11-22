Health officials demand masks, vaccines and boosters as COVID surges in Michigan





(WXMI) — The proliferation of COVID-19 cases raises concerns before the holidays, leads to more hospitalizations and stresses health care workers in Michigan. Over the past week, Michigan has averaged 7,654 cases per day, the highest seven-day average since the start of the pandemic. Local and state health authorities recognize that the state is also a national leader in infection rates and are urging people to be cautiously vaccinated. “When we get together for a vacation, it’s important to go to work with friends and go elsewhere in the community. We all protect ourselves and will surge again in the coming weeks. We will take steps to avoid this, “said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Directed by Elizabeth Hertel. The State Health Department is currently issuing recommendations that require all people over the age of 2 to wear masks indoors and encourage businesses and schools to adopt mask policies. The recent increase in the number of cases reflects the plunge in Michigan, putting a strain on health care workers and the hospital system. The response is different because there was no vaccine last fall, but it’s the best defense against the virus. The majority of severe COVID cases continue to occur among unvaccinated people. “All 14 hospital inpatients, 86% diagnosed with COVID-19 were not vaccinated with ICUS, 90% were not vaccinated, and 97% were ventilated. In addition, vaccinated patients are considerably older and have more comorbidities, “said Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan. “There are healthy young people in our hospital, who are very distressed on mechanical ventilation, and even COVID-19 is dead,” Elmouchi added about unvaccinated patients. Health officials are urging everyone to get an injection or boost if six months have passed since the full vaccination, as vaccines are the key to a normal holiday season. Dr. Rob Davidson of West Michigan ER tweeted: The only “breakthrough” cases that have occurred in my ER over the last few weeks are those who received a second dose more than 6 months ago. “To celebrate safely, I recommend vaccination to Americans. I hope you can get it as soon as possible. Of course, if you’re not vaccinated, you’re vulnerable to infection, but prevention. For those who are vaccinated, those who can help, enjoy the holiday season indoors with their families. Grandparents, children, “said Dr. Anthony Fouch, director of NIAID. Michigan hit another milestone last week. 70% of eligible people have been vaccinated at least once. Where cases are increasing more rapidly, there is a common theme and vaccination numbers are still below that target. Follow FOX 17: Facebook ―――― twitter ―――― Instagram ―――― YouTube

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox17online.com/news/local-news/health-officials-urging-masks-vaccines-and-boosters-as-covid-surges-in-michigan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos