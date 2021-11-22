“Basic:” Molly Regional offers pediatric COVID-19 vaccination





The Maury Regional Medical Group Primary Care and Pediatrics in Colombia is currently providing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 and older. The medical network serving the Morley, Marshall, Giles, Lawrence, Wayne, and Hickman counties has been vaccinated more than 45,000 times since it began offering the vaccine in January 2021. Chief Medical Officer Christerner said he chose to vaccinate his 7-year-old son. “COVID vaccination is similar to vaccination against influenza and other infectious diseases,” Turner said in a press release. more:“Must Obey”: Molly Regional Responds to Weekend Protests Of COVID-19 Vaccination Obligation The Pfizer vaccine was previously approved for children 12 years and older and was approved for children 5-11 years on October 29. The medical group announced last week that it will begin providing vaccinations to pediatric patients. “Childhood vaccination is one of the greatest victories of modern medicine and is the basis for the eradication of infectious diseases such as polio, diphtheria and measles. Especially on social media, many falsehoods about vaccines. Informed and difficult to distinguish between facts and fictitious. I encourage parents to learn more about scientific evidence and talk to their doctors to discuss any concerns you may have. “ more:Cases of COVID-19 continue to decline after 3 months of school year According to information shared by the Federal Pharmacy, children aged 5-11 years had an immune response comparable to those individuals aged 16-25. The vaccine has also been found to be 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years. Vaccine safety has been investigated in approximately 3,100 children aged 5 to 11 years of age who have been vaccinated, but the FDA, backed by the Maury Regional, reports that ongoing studies still have serious side effects. Not detected. Turner said that nearly 900,000 children have been first vaccinated in the United States so far, and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been safely administered more than 252 million times nationwide, a serious illness. And emphasizes reducing hospitalization. Vaccine booster shots are also available for eligible patients. Over 60% Vaccinated in Maury County Medical centers and their leaders continue to encourage members of the community to be vaccinated against the virus. More than 62% of residents in Maury County have been fully vaccinated with COVID-19 and more than 68% have been vaccinated at least once, according to data collected by the Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. increase. more:Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker For more information on MRMG Primary Care and Pediatrics, please call (931) 380-4066. For more information on COVID vaccination, please visit: MauryRegional.com/COVIDvaccine.. COVID-19 vaccines for children are also available in Tennessee’s health department and retail pharmacies. Contact Mike Christen at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @MikeChristenCDH and Instagram @michaelmarco. Consider subscribing to the publication to support his work and the work of other Daily Herald journalists.

