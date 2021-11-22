COVID-19 and Pregnancy: Studies Related to Coronavirus, Stillbirth





Researchers have found that in women with COVID-19, about 1 in 80 births leads to stillbirth. Of the uninfected people, it was 1 in 155.

Pregnant female When COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Stillbirth is more likely than uninfected females, and the risk has risen four-fold after the appearance of the delta mutation, according to new government data. NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Released report Friday surveyed 1.2 million deliveries in 736 hospital Nationwide from March 2020 to September 2021. Stillbirths were generally rare, with a total of 8,154 of all births. However, researchers have found that in women with COVID-19, about 1 in 80 births leads to stillbirth. Of the uninfected people, it was 1 in 155. Among patients with COVID-19, stillbirth was more common in people with chronic hypertension and other complications, including those using intensive care units and respiratory organs. “These findings underscore the importance of COVID-19 prevention strategies, including: vaccination “Before or during pregnancy,” said CDC researcher Carla De Sisto and co-authors. There is no information on how many people received COVID-19 shots, but the authors state that the US vaccination rate for pregnant people after the appearance of Delta this summer was 30%. Pregnant people with COVID-19 are more likely to develop more severe and even fatal illnesses than others, and are at increased risk of preterm birth and other complications. Although previous studies of stillbirth and COVID-19 have made various findings, this report supports concerns between obstetricians and case data. Related: COVID-19 and Pregnancy: These women regret not having been vaccinated Although the absolute risk of stillbirth is low, no one who is pregnant should underestimate the risk of COVID-19, said Dr. Mark Talentin of Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. .. He helped develop the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology recommendations for COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. “The really sad thing is that we have a very effective vaccine for 10 months and we can’t convince people to take advantage of it,” Turrentine said. Some experts speculate that the virus can cause inflammation of the placenta or other abnormalities that can harm the foetation. Dr. Joseph Visio, a high-risk pregnancy expert at Oxner Health in New Orleans, said the study did not prove that COVID-19 caused stillbirth. He said some women were very ill and the doctors trying to keep them alive could “know that they couldn’t intervene on behalf of the foetation and had problems.” Related: The United States opens COVID boosters to all adults, encouraging people over the age of 50 Researchers said they were dependent on medical records and could not determine whether the COVID-19 diagnosis listed at the time of delivery represented a current or past infection. Stillbirth is more common among blacks, those who become pregnant over the age of 35, or who smoke during pregnancy. This study did not include racial pregnancy results. The authors state that “COVID-19 affects many racial and ethnic minority groups disproportionately and increases the risk of illness and death,” and will be investigated in future studies. I am. ‘ The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Science Education Department of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.

