The way to book a booster vaccine is to have a third jab open to people in their 40s and above, and a second jab to open to teens.

The Booster Jab Reservation Slot was opened for people over the age of 40 who had a second jab at least 5 months ago, allowing teens and older to book a second vaccination. ..

Anyone over 40 can log on NHS Vaccine Finder Book a third jab as long as 152 days have passed since the second vaccination.

The booster jab reservation date must be at least 6 months after the second jab. Those who test positive for Covid-19 should wait at least 28 days.

read more:Learn more about the latest coronavirus updates and the latest Covid-19 news

The third jab reservation slot is also open to people over the age of 16, increasing the risk of Covid-19 depending on your health and work.

Reservations for the second jab are also accepted at the age of 18, and reservations can be secured for 8 weeks after the first dose. People 16 and 17 years old can book a second jab 12 weeks after the first dose, or 8 weeks to the second if at high risk. COVID-19..

According to the NHS England, more than 500,000 people over the age of 40 are eligible for boosters, and all 200,000 teenagers will book a second jab.

Qualified person can choose to log On the reservation portal Now or wait for an invitation.

How to Book a Booster Jab

People over the age of 40 or 16 who are in good health or at high risk for Covid-19 can search for Booster Jab bookings. Through the NHS here.

To qualify, the second jab must be at least 5 months in advance and the third appointment must be 6 months after the date of the second jab.

People who test positive for Covid-19 should wait 28 days from the day of the positive test or the day of symptoms.

How teens book a second coronavirus vaccine

If you are over 18 years old, you can book a second dose 8 weeks after the first dose.

If you are 16 or 17 years of age or older and want to book a second dose, you can book from 12 weeks after the first dose. People between the ages of 12 and 17 who are at high risk for Covid-19 can book a second dose 8 weeks after the first jab.

Head Book a second vaccine jab here..

The vaccine “helped save countless lives and restore our freedom,” said Professor Jonathan Vantam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of England, “after the first two doses of the primary course. Protection will decline over time, especially for the elderly, and those with risk conditions. “

According to Professor Vantam, the decline in vaccine protection is beginning to be seen in groups aged 40-49.

According to the government, the UK had more than 14 million boosters and a third dose as of Friday, with more than 1 million supplementary jabs recorded since Tuesday.

Health Minister Sajid Javid, who had a booster last week, said:

“The government continues to monitor a wide range of data to ensure that the country remains protected, but the surge in incidents in parts of Europe is very sad.

“The most important thing we can do to stop a similar rise in this country is to get a jab. Get the vaccine as soon as possible to keep the virus away.”

Professor Stephen Powis, director of the NHS’s National Health Service, said: During winter and festivals. “

Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup said people must strive to “protect the benefits gained through this winter’s vaccination program” by pushing boosters forward when qualified.

Dr. Emily Lawson, Head of the NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Program, said: A booster that saves lives as soon as possible to protect yourself and the people around you. “

go Click here for the latest coronavirus updates And Covid-19 break the news