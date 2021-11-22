Can Covid lead to progress?





We are studying Also from Covid in a more obvious way: through the lens of science. Thirteen years before the pandemic was proven to be caused by the virus, thanks to a young virologist named Richard Edwin Shop, who noticed a veterinarian’s report of an abnormal outbreak of swine flu in the fall of 1918 after the flu. It took. .. The contrast with Covid is no more extreme. About 20 SARS-CoV-2 viruses were isolated. days After the outbreak was first reported. Just a week later, the blueprint for what the genome was sequenced, shared around the world, and eventually became the mRNA vaccine (eventually produced by Pfizer and Modana) was completed. Even if not proven, it is important to remember that the mRNA vaccine was a promising research line for many years before the pandemic occurred. No one was convinced that they worked. But now, BioNTech has announced that it is stepping up its development of a malaria vaccine that uses messenger RNA as a delivery mechanism, and Moderna and its partners have announced that they will begin testing two mRNA candidate vaccines against HIV malaria. One million people, and both illnesses, affect adolescents disproportionately. Successful mass deployment of the Covid vaccine will accelerate the timeline for these other vaccines and have a tremendous impact on human life. And just as the flu has slowly moved scientists towards the development of influenza vaccinations that only became commonplace in the 1940s, Covid’s crisis protects against all variants of both influenza and coronavirus. We will devote enormous research funds to the development of universal vaccines for this purpose. .. Given the relentless annual burden of illness of influenza around the world, vaccines that reduce their pathogenicity by orders of magnitude will be a lifesaver for a historic proportion. how is Covid’s more subtle psychological legacy? When the pandemic finally subsides, how will it change the way we perceive the world and its risks? From May of this year, I remember taking my 17-year-old son to the Javits Center in Manhattan for the first vaccination, then going shopping and choosing a (masked outdoor) senior prom tie. Waiting in line At some point, I made a half-hearted joke about how I was embarking on the classic father-son ritual of heading to a mass vaccination site to protect him from plague. rice field.I ironically meant that, but the truth is for my son’s generation, the prom When The plague becomes part of the growth ritual. Not only is innocence lost, but there is also hard-earned realism. Rare high-risk events such as pandemics are not only theoretically possible, but are likely to occur in an increasingly urbanized and interconnected world of nearly 8 billion people. As a parent, you want to protect your child from unnecessary anxiety, but not when the threat of the problem is real. My son’s generation takes the pandemic forever as a fundamental fact of life, and that assumption is painful in itself and protects him when the next threat arises. But perhaps if the science unleashed by this pandemic fulfills that promise, his Children, or perhaps his grandchildren, can take over the world where the plague is a thing of the past. Stevens-Johnson is recently the author of “Extra Life: A Short History of Longevity.” He also wrote the newsletter Adjacent Possible.

