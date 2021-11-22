Scientists say the dominant delta variant “can turn itself into extinction.”

Scientists claim that a variant of Deltacovid may have turned itself into self-extinction.

It is the most predominant type of coronavirus in the world and is first thought to have caused turmoil in India in late 2020.

delta It was already much more contagious than the original “Wuhan” strain of the virus.

When Other variations of Delta It has been shown to be less symptomatic, have mutations that escape immunity, or spread more rapidly.

But now, there are too many mutations that may be “self-destructing.” Japan, Where the virus is slowing down.

Japan withstood the largest Covid waves at the end of summer, peaking at about 23,000 cases per day in August.

However, the waves suddenly stopped and almost completely disappeared, with only 140 occurrences per day.

Tokyo, the world’s largest city with a population of 40 million, recorded only six new cases on Monday.

The Japanese team theorized that the sudden slump in the coronavirus was due to Delta processing its demise by mutation.

When a virus replicates, its genes cause random “copy errors” that change the composition of the virus over time.

Mutations can spread it more, dodge immunity, and cause serious illness.

However, in some cases, experts say these mutations are “dead ends in evolution.”

Researchers led by the National Institute of Genetics in Mishima, Japan, focused on nsp14, an error-correcting enzyme for the delta virus.

Here, they discovered many genetic changes, followed by a sudden cessation of evolution.

Iro Inoue, a professor of genetics at the institute, said the virus is having a hard time fixing errors and continuing to spread.

It eventually caused its own “self-destruction”, The Japan Times report.

“I was literally shocked to see the findings,” said Professor Inoue.

“The Japanese delta variant was highly contagious and excluded other variants.

“But as the mutations pile up, we believe it eventually became a defective virus and couldn’t make a copy of itself.

“Given that the number of cases has not increased, I think that at some point such mutations, we went straight toward natural extinction.”

Professor Inoue said the virus is still widespread if Delta is “healthy.”

Dr. Simon Clark, Head of Biomedical Sciences and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Reading, gave a figurative explanation of how the Delta disappears.

He told The Sun: “The virus has accumulated so many mutations that it cannot replicate.

“When infected with such a virus, it just dies. It’s like a childless person, their genetic material stops, and the end of the road.

“That doesn’t mean that everyone else will stop giving birth.”

Dr. Clark said this was likely what happened at SARS. This is another type of coronavirus that caused an epidemic in Asia in the early 2000s.

In fact, the Japanese team discovered that when they mutated the nsp14 portion of the now extinct SARS virus, it could not replicate as the mutations piled up.

Dr. Clark said:

“Somehow we need to break the chain of transmission, and some mutations will make the virus unviable-they will be a dead end in evolution.

“But that only happens in a few cases.

“There are still a lot of coronaviruses that can infect people, and we do that until we have enough immunity or we can break the chain of infection. That’s what happened. It wasn’t so good so SARS When sending as Covid-19. “

The unexpected plunge in the case rate in Japan has become a hot topic.

According to other experts, this is a vaccine, with more than 75% of Japanese people having double jabs and face masks suppressing the virus.

Dr. Clark said: “I think it’s very difficult to believe that all Covid-19s in Japan have evolved to a dead end, more or less in unison at the same time. This seems like a strange suggestion.

“It seems much more likely that partial immunity by any means taken by the Japanese in public health has reduced the number of infections.

“Of course, that doesn’t mean they stay low, as we’ve seen all over the world.”

