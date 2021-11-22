Doctor’s warning about nighttime toilet habits that may be a sign of “aggressive” cancer





The need to go to the bathroom at night may be a warning sign that you have cancer, medical experts warned. Nocturia, condition Places where you wake up and urinate regularly in the middle of the night may be a sign of prostate cancer. This condition can be caused by a growing tumor pushing the urethra. Mirror online report. read more: The government “never” mandates the Covid vaccine, even though the wave of viruses is sweeping Europe





NS NHS “Prostate cancer usually does not cause symptoms until the cancer grows large enough to put pressure on the tube that carries urine from the bladder to the penis. “Symptoms of prostate cancer include the need to pee more often and often at night.” Prostate cancer UK If you notice a change in the way you urinate, say it’s likely a sign of a very common non-cancerous problem called an enlarged prostate, but still check it to rule out cancer. Is a good idea.



Prostate cancer is the second most common disease in men after skin cancer, but it can be difficult to detect because there are no obvious symptoms in the early stages. Cancer is labeled as "invasive" because it can spread rapidly to adjacent lymph nodes and organs if left untreated. Prostate Cancer UK recommends that you consult your doctor if you are over 50 years old, have had cancer for your father or siblings, or if you are black.

