Thirty years later, I was surprised when the “rugby injury” turned out to be breast cancer.

The surprised dad talked about how he discovered that he had breast cancer after gradual tweaking of an old sports injury 30 years ago.

Angus McKay believes he saved his life when his wife pushed him to check out a breast lump.

Four Angus McKay was shocked to be told he had breast cancer after he thought the pain was due to an old injury. Credit: Kennedy News

Four He has had a total left mastectomy to get rid of a cancerous lump and wants other men to know that they can get breast cancer. Credit: Kennedy News

A 50-year-old former rugby player noticed a bulge in his left chest when he was a teenager, but thought it had something to do with contact sports.

But last year, while working as a drilling supervisor off the coast of Norway, he woke up with a burning sensation at night and found a lump growing.

He said Daily record: “I told my wife that her mom had two breast cancers, and she said,” Well, let’s check it out. “

“I absolutely believe she saved my life. I had two hearts about whether to leave her alone without telling her.”

Dad went to his GP last November and had a mammogram.

He then had a biopsy before the doctor told him he had an “estrogen-sensitive cancer.”

Angus said:

“When I told some of my friends, they were like,’But are you a man?’

“They immediately believed me, but I was shocked to realize that men could get it. A significant number of my friends could have breast cancer in men. I don’t think I knew there was one.

“As I know, it’s something men can get and you can save your life by checking it out, so don’t ignore these lumps and bumps.

“Rather, check it out and think,’Oh, it’s nothing,’ and find that there’s nothing more to worry about than finding it too late. “

He underwent a total left mastectomy to remove a 24 mm lump and, thankfully, did not require radiation or chemotherapy.

Currently, the two dads have to be checked annually and have to take tamoxifen for 5 years.

It is a common myth that breast cancer is a disease only for women. Men can also develop it, which is more common than people think.

These are important warning signs breast cancer For men:

1. A lump near the nipple

2. Bleeding from the nipple

3. The nipple is inverted or contracted

4. Lump under the arm

5. Rash around the nipple

6. Chest ulcer

How to do a self-breast examination for men:

His breast cancerAn organization that raises awareness about breast cancer in men, explains how men perform self-breast examinations.

First, stand topless in front of the mirror and place your arms on your hips.

Look closely at the chest area and watch for nipple changes such as swelling and inversion.

Then raise your arms above your head and look around your chest and armpits.

The next step is to feel your chest for potential lumps. This can be done by moving your fingertips in a circular motion around the breast area.

Four Angus with friends in rugby days Credit: Kennedy News

Four Two dads, 50 years old, happily posing with their family Credit: Kennedy News