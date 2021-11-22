Health
Thirty years later, I was surprised when the “rugby injury” turned out to be breast cancer.
The surprised dad talked about how he discovered that he had breast cancer after gradual tweaking of an old sports injury 30 years ago.
Angus McKay believes he saved his life when his wife pushed him to check out a breast lump.
A 50-year-old former rugby player noticed a bulge in his left chest when he was a teenager, but thought it had something to do with contact sports.
But last year, while working as a drilling supervisor off the coast of Norway, he woke up with a burning sensation at night and found a lump growing.
He said Daily record: “I told my wife that her mom had two breast cancers, and she said,” Well, let’s check it out. “
“I absolutely believe she saved my life. I had two hearts about whether to leave her alone without telling her.”
Dad went to his GP last November and had a mammogram.
He then had a biopsy before the doctor told him he had an “estrogen-sensitive cancer.”
Angus said:
“When I told some of my friends, they were like,’But are you a man?’
“They immediately believed me, but I was shocked to realize that men could get it. A significant number of my friends could have breast cancer in men. I don’t think I knew there was one.
“As I know, it’s something men can get and you can save your life by checking it out, so don’t ignore these lumps and bumps.
“Rather, check it out and think,’Oh, it’s nothing,’ and find that there’s nothing more to worry about than finding it too late. “
He underwent a total left mastectomy to remove a 24 mm lump and, thankfully, did not require radiation or chemotherapy.
Currently, the two dads have to be checked annually and have to take tamoxifen for 5 years.
It is a common myth that breast cancer is a disease only for women. Men can also develop it, which is more common than people think.
These are important warning signs breast cancer For men:
1. A lump near the nipple
2. Bleeding from the nipple
3. The nipple is inverted or contracted
4. Lump under the arm
5. Rash around the nipple
6. Chest ulcer
How to do a self-breast examination for men:
His breast cancerAn organization that raises awareness about breast cancer in men, explains how men perform self-breast examinations.
First, stand topless in front of the mirror and place your arms on your hips.
Look closely at the chest area and watch for nipple changes such as swelling and inversion.
Then raise your arms above your head and look around your chest and armpits.
The next step is to feel your chest for potential lumps. This can be done by moving your fingertips in a circular motion around the breast area.
We pay for your story!
Is there a story about The Sun News Desk?
Sources
2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/health/16811090/man-breast-cancer-rugby-injury/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]