A stubborn covid surge signals a harsh winter

“This occupies every moment of awakening,” Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical officer of the Michigan Department of Health, told POLITICO. “No part of the state is spared.”

Even in states across the country, more and more people with breakthrough cases are being admitted to hospitals. For example, in Michigan, 28% of hospitalizations and 24% of deaths between October 7th and November 5th were fully vaccinated individuals.

Recently, holiday trips are expected to exacerbate the problem, as last year when Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings caused a record number of new infections and killed more than 100,000 people in January. Covid’s surge is especially relevant to health authorities.

There was hope that this year would be different. In addition to vaccines, effective treatments such as monoclonal antibodies can significantly reduce the chance of hospitalization or death.

Still, as of Sunday night, the country has averaged more than 1,100 deaths a day. This is about the same as last year at this time before the vaccine was approved. This is because millions of Americans remain unvaccinated and the Delta variant is much more contagious than the virus version that was prevalent at the time.

Eric Toner, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Health Security Center, said: “People need to be careful about travel and gatherings.”

Influenza and RSV, two other seasonal respiratory viruses that can land people in hospitals, are also on the rise, further increasing the risk to the national health system. Twenty months after the battle with the pandemic.

Visitors will pass the Covid-19 Victims Memorial at the Griffith Observatory on November 19, 2021 in Los Angeles. Associated Press Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez

To make matters worse CDC said last week The flu season may come, especially noting the recent increase in infections among college students.

Increasing Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths are still predominantly in unvaccinated people, but cases are skyrocketing even in areas with the highest immunization rates.

Montgomery County, Maryland, where nearly 80% of residents are vaccinated, re-imposed an indoor mask obligation on Saturday. for Significant increase In some cases.

In Vermont, where almost three-quarters of the population is vaccinated, new infections have surged by 50% and hospitalizations are approaching record highs.

The Pentagon is sending medical staff to rescue the overwhelming hospital in Minnesota, where 70% of eligible residents are vaccinated but only a handful of ICU beds are available. increase.

And there are still many pockets in countries where less than half of the population is vaccinated.

“December was a time when things started to accelerate,” Ryan Westergard, chief medical officer in Wisconsin, said at a news conference Wednesday. “The trends we see are of great concern. The slope of the curve is similar to what we saw last fall.”

Many public health experts claim that vaccines and treatments will prevent the country from revisiting days with 3,000 deaths and 250,000 new infections, but most are preventable. The significant increase in deaths is still a very large scenario.

David Rubin, pediatrician and director of the Policy Lab at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said: “I don’t think everyone has the feeling that this Thanksgiving is coming up. If people are smart, and if they live in a highly infected area, they will isolate themselves.”

Rubin has been monitoring Covid’s patterns since the outbreak of the pandemic and believes that surges in cities such as Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay and Minneapolis are a precursor to Boston, New York and Philadelphia.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, “Life depends on it, so when the pandemic isn’t retreating in a hospital bed or morgue, people can afford to retreat it in their minds. No, “he said.

The recent surge in incidents is why the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC on Friday recommended both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 booster shots for all adults. This will allow the remaining 30-40 percent of adults who were not eligible to receive boosters.

Several governors of both parties — quoting their growing spread in the state — I didn’t bother to wait We urged all residents to get boosters for the federal government.

However, uptake is slow, even among the elderly, who are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19.

According to the CDC, there are eight states, including large states such as New York and Pennsylvania, with less than one-third of the elderly receiving boosters and only Vermont having more than a quarter of the total. increase. The population has increased.

This is especially relevant to public health authorities, prior to Thanksgiving, where college students tend to visit grandparents and people with underlying illness meet friends and family.

That’s why there is such an urgency behind state and federal booster campaigns.

“Without these tools, things don’t look very rosy,” Bagdasarian said.

Shia Kapos contributed to this report.