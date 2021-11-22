Health
A stubborn covid surge signals a harsh winter
“This occupies every moment of awakening,” Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical officer of the Michigan Department of Health, told POLITICO. “No part of the state is spared.”
Even in states across the country, more and more people with breakthrough cases are being admitted to hospitals. For example, in Michigan, 28% of hospitalizations and 24% of deaths between October 7th and November 5th were fully vaccinated individuals.
Recently, holiday trips are expected to exacerbate the problem, as last year when Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings caused a record number of new infections and killed more than 100,000 people in January. Covid’s surge is especially relevant to health authorities.
There was hope that this year would be different. In addition to vaccines, effective treatments such as monoclonal antibodies can significantly reduce the chance of hospitalization or death.
Still, as of Sunday night, the country has averaged more than 1,100 deaths a day. This is about the same as last year at this time before the vaccine was approved. This is because millions of Americans remain unvaccinated and the Delta variant is much more contagious than the virus version that was prevalent at the time.
Eric Toner, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Health Security Center, said: “People need to be careful about travel and gatherings.”
Influenza and RSV, two other seasonal respiratory viruses that can land people in hospitals, are also on the rise, further increasing the risk to the national health system. Twenty months after the battle with the pandemic.
To make matters worse CDC said last week The flu season may come, especially noting the recent increase in infections among college students.
Increasing Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths are still predominantly in unvaccinated people, but cases are skyrocketing even in areas with the highest immunization rates.
Montgomery County, Maryland, where nearly 80% of residents are vaccinated, re-imposed an indoor mask obligation on Saturday. for Significant increase In some cases.
In Vermont, where almost three-quarters of the population is vaccinated, new infections have surged by 50% and hospitalizations are approaching record highs.
The Pentagon is sending medical staff to rescue the overwhelming hospital in Minnesota, where 70% of eligible residents are vaccinated but only a handful of ICU beds are available. increase.
And there are still many pockets in countries where less than half of the population is vaccinated.
“December was a time when things started to accelerate,” Ryan Westergard, chief medical officer in Wisconsin, said at a news conference Wednesday. “The trends we see are of great concern. The slope of the curve is similar to what we saw last fall.”
Many public health experts claim that vaccines and treatments will prevent the country from revisiting days with 3,000 deaths and 250,000 new infections, but most are preventable. The significant increase in deaths is still a very large scenario.
David Rubin, pediatrician and director of the Policy Lab at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said: “I don’t think everyone has the feeling that this Thanksgiving is coming up. If people are smart, and if they live in a highly infected area, they will isolate themselves.”
Rubin has been monitoring Covid’s patterns since the outbreak of the pandemic and believes that surges in cities such as Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay and Minneapolis are a precursor to Boston, New York and Philadelphia.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, “Life depends on it, so when the pandemic isn’t retreating in a hospital bed or morgue, people can afford to retreat it in their minds. No, “he said.
The recent surge in incidents is why the Food and Drug Administration and the CDC on Friday recommended both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 booster shots for all adults. This will allow the remaining 30-40 percent of adults who were not eligible to receive boosters.
Several governors of both parties — quoting their growing spread in the state — I didn’t bother to wait We urged all residents to get boosters for the federal government.
However, uptake is slow, even among the elderly, who are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19.
According to the CDC, there are eight states, including large states such as New York and Pennsylvania, with less than one-third of the elderly receiving boosters and only Vermont having more than a quarter of the total. increase. The population has increased.
This is especially relevant to public health authorities, prior to Thanksgiving, where college students tend to visit grandparents and people with underlying illness meet friends and family.
That’s why there is such an urgency behind state and federal booster campaigns.
“Without these tools, things don’t look very rosy,” Bagdasarian said.
Shia Kapos contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/22/covid-surge-winter-523109
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]