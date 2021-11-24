The teen forgets to change the tampon and says she’s almost dead after falling asleep

A teenager claims she’s almost dead after falling asleep drunk and forgetting to change tampons.

Ellie McKin said she developed toxic shock syndrome but was dismissed by a doctor when she went to the hospital for help.

At the age of 18, she claimed to have been sent home, and doctors said she had a “fresh flu.”

She accidentally left the tampon overnight after going out at night. In other words, the tampon was in for 12 hours.

Students woke up with flu-like symptoms, nausea, dizziness, and confirmed that they had toxic shock syndrome.

She fainted and claimed to have been taken to North Durham University Hospital for college welfare tea, where she talked about tampons.

Ellie said she was discharged three hours later because her doctor “rejected” her concerns about toxic shock.

She claims that they put her symptoms into a viral infection as a result of going out for a fresh celebration at the university.

However, after worsening the next day, doctors at Tameside General Hospital confirmed that she had toxic shock syndrome and hospitalized her for five days.

Climate science students are now encouraging other teens to “trust their gut” and get a second opinion when they feel dismissed.

Erie from Droylsden, Greater Manchester, said:

“My Apple Watch showed that my heart rate was 120 on my side when I was usually 55, so I was worried about it and felt dizzy and sick.

“I got drunk and fell asleep with the tampon on and left it for 12 hours, so I googled the symptoms and found that it was toxic shock.

“I talked to my mother, and she rang welfare, and they came to my door. When I answered the door, I fainted, so they I Was taken to the hospital.

“I had a blood test and was told that I had a high white blood cell count, but I couldn’t identify the cause of the infection, so I decided it was a viral infection and was discharged.

“I knew it wasn’t a viral infection because I was dizzy and fainted. I talked about tampons, saying they were worried about toxic shock, but they didn’t do anything.

“I feel like I was fired. They should have run the test and shouldn’t just put it in the fresh flu.”

After Ellie’s horrifying experience, she now vows to pay particular attention to tampons, doing the same for others and encouraging others to be diagnosed if they have symptoms of toxic shock. Shutterstock

“Ask for help”

Toxic shock syndrome (TSS) is a rare but potentially deadly condition caused by the entry of bacteria into the body and the release of harmful toxins.

The condition worsens rapidly and infections can cause organ failure, or ultimately death, if not treated immediately.

People using tampons are advised to change the tampon before going to bed and immediately after waking up.

The teenager now claims that she is dealing with the relatively unknown long-term effects of this condition, such as rapid hair loss with thinning hairline and desquamation of the limbs.

Ellie fears that these effects can last up to six months after recovering from toxic shock syndrome and joining an online support group of people who have recorded the same struggle.

She states:

“They said it was a deadly illness, and you’re lucky to catch it now. It was scary and frustrated me about how Durham Hospital treated me.”

After her horrific experience, she now vows to pay particular attention to tampons, doing the same for others and encouraging others to be diagnosed if they have symptoms of toxic shock.

What are the symptoms of TSS?

Heat generation and high temperature: 39 ° C (102 ° F) or higher

Flu-like symptoms: headache, chills, muscle aches, sore throat, cough, etc.

Mood and illness

diarrhea

Extensive sunburn-like rash

Whiteness of eyes, lips and tongue

Dizziness and / or fainting

Dyspnea

A spokesperson for the Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust said:

“If new symptoms appear or existing symptoms persist, it is recommended that the patient return to the hospital for further investigation.

“Sorry, Erie is dissatisfied with the care she received and, if this helps, welcomes the opportunity to discuss this with her overall experience.”

This story originally appeared To the sun I duplicated it here with permission.