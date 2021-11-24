Health
The teen forgets to change the tampon and says she’s almost dead after falling asleep
A teenager claims she’s almost dead after falling asleep drunk and forgetting to change tampons.
Ellie McKin said she developed toxic shock syndrome but was dismissed by a doctor when she went to the hospital for help.
At the age of 18, she claimed to have been sent home, and doctors said she had a “fresh flu.”
She accidentally left the tampon overnight after going out at night. In other words, the tampon was in for 12 hours.
Students woke up with flu-like symptoms, nausea, dizziness, and confirmed that they had toxic shock syndrome.
She fainted and claimed to have been taken to North Durham University Hospital for college welfare tea, where she talked about tampons.
Ellie said she was discharged three hours later because her doctor “rejected” her concerns about toxic shock.
She claims that they put her symptoms into a viral infection as a result of going out for a fresh celebration at the university.
However, after worsening the next day, doctors at Tameside General Hospital confirmed that she had toxic shock syndrome and hospitalized her for five days.
Climate science students are now encouraging other teens to “trust their gut” and get a second opinion when they feel dismissed.
Erie from Droylsden, Greater Manchester, said:
“My Apple Watch showed that my heart rate was 120 on my side when I was usually 55, so I was worried about it and felt dizzy and sick.
“I got drunk and fell asleep with the tampon on and left it for 12 hours, so I googled the symptoms and found that it was toxic shock.
“I talked to my mother, and she rang welfare, and they came to my door. When I answered the door, I fainted, so they I Was taken to the hospital.
“I had a blood test and was told that I had a high white blood cell count, but I couldn’t identify the cause of the infection, so I decided it was a viral infection and was discharged.
“I knew it wasn’t a viral infection because I was dizzy and fainted. I talked about tampons, saying they were worried about toxic shock, but they didn’t do anything.
“I feel like I was fired. They should have run the test and shouldn’t just put it in the fresh flu.”
“Ask for help”
Toxic shock syndrome (TSS) is a rare but potentially deadly condition caused by the entry of bacteria into the body and the release of harmful toxins.
The condition worsens rapidly and infections can cause organ failure, or ultimately death, if not treated immediately.
People using tampons are advised to change the tampon before going to bed and immediately after waking up.
The teenager now claims that she is dealing with the relatively unknown long-term effects of this condition, such as rapid hair loss with thinning hairline and desquamation of the limbs.
Ellie fears that these effects can last up to six months after recovering from toxic shock syndrome and joining an online support group of people who have recorded the same struggle.
She states:
“They said it was a deadly illness, and you’re lucky to catch it now. It was scary and frustrated me about how Durham Hospital treated me.”
After her horrific experience, she now vows to pay particular attention to tampons, doing the same for others and encouraging others to be diagnosed if they have symptoms of toxic shock.
What are the symptoms of TSS?
- Heat generation and high temperature: 39 ° C (102 ° F) or higher
- Flu-like symptoms: headache, chills, muscle aches, sore throat, cough, etc.
- Mood and illness
- diarrhea
- Extensive sunburn-like rash
- Whiteness of eyes, lips and tongue
- Dizziness and / or fainting
- Dyspnea
A spokesperson for the Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust said:
“If new symptoms appear or existing symptoms persist, it is recommended that the patient return to the hospital for further investigation.
“Sorry, Erie is dissatisfied with the care she received and, if this helps, welcomes the opportunity to discuss this with her overall experience.”
This story originally appeared To the sun I duplicated it here with permission.
..
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/11/24/teen-says-she-nearly-died-after-falling-asleep-forgetting-to-change-tampon/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]