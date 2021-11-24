Health Unit ensures that parents’ online booking system is secure

The following words on social media that a local group was planning to interfere Online reservation systemThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit wants to reassure parents that their young children can be booked to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The group’s Stand Up Together said it plans to flood the booking portal with fake bookings and effectively block parents who want their children to be vaccinated in a timely manner.It also said it would do Demonstrate outside a large COVID-19 vaccination clinic Just as children between the ages of 5 and 11 begin to get vaccinated on Thursday.

This is not a protest. This is an obstruction to the residents’ right to access medical care. It’s the same as physically blocking access to vaccine clinics and hospitals. And it’s vulgar. pic.twitter.com/0Trw8UiTOu –Irek Kusmierczyk (@Irek_K) November 23, 2021

Several public figures have condemned this action, including David Musyj, CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital. He also called it a “disgust.” Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk called it “vulgar”.

It is criticized and disgusted to intentionally prevent someone, especially 5-11 years old and their parents, from accessing important medical services such as the COVID-19 vaccine. https://t.co/KbPK6Nb8Ke — Windsor Regional Hospital (@WRHospital) November 23, 2021

Windsor police say they are aware of the planned protest and will attend.

But health unit CEO Nicole Dupuy said hacking online systems isn’t that easy. This website already has many safeguards in place to prevent people from making false promises.

“Keep in mind, it makes it more annoying for individuals who really want to book vaccinations,” she said. “We continue to monitor and sometimes follow up and confirm appointments. To do that, we need additional resources.”

During the pandemic, the health unit noticed that it was thinly growing to fulfill its obligations. In the past, we have used support from other public health sectors and states. We have recently resumed some public health programs that we have put on hold.

Deputy health doctor Shanker Nesaturai said he would respect peaceful protests, but disrupting the booking system goes far beyond that.

“No matter how you feel about public health and vaccination policies, improper use of public resources to affect people seeking public health services is not appropriate,” he said. Said. “It’s different from opposition to public policy.”

He also urged protesters to consider the impact of their demonstrations on infants and to respect the rights of parents who chose to vaccinate their children.

“Parents who take their children to a vaccination center, clinic, or school should not expose them to additional psychological stress,” the children are disproportionately high from COVID-19. Nesathurai repeatedly admitted that he had to endure the impact, said Nesathurai.

He said nearly 500 cohorts, or as many as 10,000 students, were dismissed from school because of a case of COVID-19.

Two schools have been closed due to an increase in the number of cases, with outbreaks in the other seven schools.

Nesathurai has said in the past that the best way to prevent school closures is to get vaccinated. He also told reporters Wednesday morning that health units could safely lift more public health restrictions if vaccination rates for school-aged children reached the same level as other infectious diseases. ..

On Wednesday, the health unit reported an additional 64 cases of COVID-19. More than one-third are due to close contact with previously identified cases, and 20 are due to community infections. One is travel related and 19 is still under investigation.

Another death, a man in his 70s, was reported in the community, increasing the number of deaths to 470 from March 2020.

Windsor-There are 374 active cases throughout Essex, with 22 hospitalized for the virus.

So far, 83.3 percent of residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with both vaccines.

The mass vaccination clinic remains open for carry-on appointments for those wishing to receive a first or second vaccination.